'The only thing he got right was the airport': Netizens object to US tourist's travel tips for Singapore

Recommendations are not always going to be well received.

One travel influencer's suggestions on what to do in Singapore, for example, seemed to have ruffled some feathers on TikTok.

Content creator Christian Grossi shared a video on Saturday (June 17) detailing what one should know before heading to our sunny island.

Among a handful of tips is that a three-day trip would be sufficient time to explore the place.

"Singapore is the world's 20th smallest country and you can see absolutely everything the country has to offer within 72 hours."

The second piece of advice he gave? "Maxwell food centre", which he described as "the heart of Singapore's food scene".

"Not only does it have the most delicious food within the entire country, but some of the cheapest, with meals being under $7," he detailed.

He also recommended that travellers visit the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, both in the day and at night. "It's like an entirely new planet," he enthused.

Next, Grossi highlighted Singapore's cashless payment system, stating: "There's absolutely no reason to have any sort of cash while in Singapore."

Last but not least, Grossi singled out "Singapore's mind-blowing airport" and mall Jewel as a must-see attraction, which he recommends dedicating "a few hours before your departure".

Unfortunately, most of Grossi's recommendations did not appear to sit well with users on TikTok, who disagreed with his views.

Several, for example, pointed out that 72 hours is too short a time for a trip to Singapore.

"You mentioned just tourist areas. There are so many more things! Three days is nowhere near enough!" expressed one expat living in Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Christian.grossi

And of course, when it comes to food, everyone local has their opinion on where to find the best food in Singapore. But apparently Maxwell Food Centre is not it.

Some commenters pointed out that cashless payment systems are not in place everywhere, and credit cards might not be accepted, especially at hawker centre stalls.

"I'd say defo have cash on you," shared one user.

However, Grossi did not receive rebuttals for every point.

"The only thing he got right was the airport," wrote one commenter.

On his Instagram account where he provides a lengthier review, Grossi wrote that Singapore "feels so advanced", but wondered if that's a good thing.

Another statement also seemed to explain why the American felt three days in the country was enough for him.

"I feel like it doesn't have an identity… And honestly I felt really satisfied after only two days in the country," he stated.

The comments that Grossi received on Instagram, however, appeared to be more positive.

Another traveller who agreed with Grossi's views stated: "I sadly didn't really love Singapore. Did it, check. Won't be back again."

Another wrote, tongue-in-cheek: "My dad used to live there and I've always said to everyone — three days is all you need. After that you'll go bankrupt."

According to a video published three weeks ago on his YouTube channel, Grossi has already travelled to 61 countries by the age of 24.

His profile pages state that he has spent about a year backpacking across the globe and is focused on "travelling cheap and showing the world amazing places so that people might visit a country they never even thought about".

