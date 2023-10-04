Opel Astra 1.2 boasts a sharper look and minimalist cockpit while being fun to drive

Taking on the Volkswagen Golf is a tall order for any competitor, as the model is seen as the benchmark in the compact hatch segment. And with each iteration becoming more advanced and refined, trying to get the better of it only gets harder.

Opel thinks its new Astra might give the Golf a run for its money, for it is strides ahead of its predecessor in many areas and is a more convincing proposition. But can buyers be persuaded?

Sharper and sleeker

If you've ever found the Golf's styling too restrained and conservative, then the latest Astra should be more to your liking.

Opel's Vizor design language makes the hatchback look both sharp and futuristic, with the creases on its bonnet, front and rear bumpers giving it a handsome character. It's a refreshing change from the roundedness of the previous model.

Equally refreshing is the fact that the new Astra hasn't grown too large. Its overall length is just 4mm longer than before, while the wheelbase has only been extended by a modest 13mm.

The interior, once mostly analogue, has been thoroughly digitised. Behind the wheel, you're greeted by the brand's latest version of its Pure Panel, which combines both instrument cluster and infotainment display within a single housing.

There's both style and substance here. Punchy graphics aside, the system lets the driver customise the menu layouts, so that the most accessed functions are just a few touches away. It's probably a re-skinned version of the system in the Peugeot 408, which is why there's a learning curve.

Luckily, it's not hard to get the hang of, and syncing with Apple CarPlay is straightforward. Wireless CarPlay also works well, as my iPhone X remained connected throughout the drive. I also liked being able to choose different colours for the Pure Panel screen backgrounds and the cabin's ambient lighting.

More practical considerations

Another plus is the front seats, which have become even more comfortable. They are approved by AGR (Aktion fur Gesunder Rucken), a German association for back health experts, which Opel has been working with for the past two decades.

The seats aren't just comfortable — they even make me feel as if I've been driving the car for at least a year. Adding to that familiar feeling is the Peugeot switchgear found around the dashboard.

Apart from the gearshift tab and drive mode rocker switch, the wiper and indicator stalks are also 'borrowed' from Peugeot, Opel's corporate cousin in the Stellantis family.

Less familiar, though, is the backseat, which feels more compact than the Golf's. Though legroom is adequate for occupants up to 1.75m tall, headroom is less generous and foot space beneath the front seats doesn't cater to chunky footwear.

That being said, the backseat can still claim to be more comfortable than the previous Astra's, as there are now air vents and a single USB-C port for passengers. Also benefitting them is a larger boot, whose capacity has grown from 370 litres (rear seats up) to an even more useful 422 litres.

Still a keen drive

If you've never driven an Astra before, one of things that will surprise you is how eager it is to please the driver. Its turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder, which is paired to an eight-speed auto, pushes out 129bhp and 230Nm. Zero to 100km/h takes 10.7 seconds.

The car's keen character though, stems not from its acceleration time, but from how it handles. Opel engineers have made the helm feel both precise and quick, so flicking the hatchback around anything curvy — be it little roundabouts, long sweepers or even 90-degree junction turns — is fun and irresistible.

Accompanying your spirited endeavours is the thrummy three-cylinder, which also enjoys being stretched. Combine the two and you'll end up wanting to keep pushing the Astra.

The Astra, however, could also use a bit more body control, as suddenly mashing the accelerator pedal or going hard on the brakes causes the hatchback to squat and dive. Slightly firmer damping, which shouldn't compromise comfort, could arrest these and give the Astra a more polished ride-handling balance.

Astra appeal

Taking on the Cat A Golf is a tall order, but buyers seeking an alternative to this popular model will find plenty to like about the Opel Astra.

Its advanced cockpit is more customisable than before, the powertrain is more engaging, and it's more fun to punt around. The latter point really sets it apart from its German rival.

The Astra's only shortcomings are a compact backseat and an asking price $3,000 higher than the Golf's at press time. But the hatchback's sleek design and keen demeanour make it distinct, and if you like being different, you'll definitely find it convincing.

What we like

Sleek, futuristic styling

Snazzy, minimalist interior

Comfy seats

Eager performance

What we dislike

Backseat feels small

More expensive than Golf Life Plus

Could use better body control

This article was first published in sgCarMart.