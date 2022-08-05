Opel launches the all-electric Combo-e in Singapore

Electrified logistics is getting yet another boost here in Singapore, with the arrival of the new Opel Combo-e.

The all-electric compact van comes to Singapore as the larger of the two variants offered internationally, sporting a total length of 4,753mm.

This translates to a cargo space of 4400 litres, and the ability to carry items up to 3440mm in length. Maximum payload capacity is 753kg.

Sliding doors at either side of the Opel Combo-e, alongside barn-style doors at the rear should offer easy access to all cargo within.

PHOTO: Opel

And all your cargo here will be hauled along by a 134bhp electric motor (just like the one found in the Citroen e-Berlingo).

That means your van and goods will be able to complete the zero to 100km/h sprint in just 9.2 seconds, local commercial vehicle speed limits notwithstanding.

More relevant information to potential owners include the fact that the Opel Combo-e is animated by a 50kWh battery, giving the van a WLTP range of 293km.

Charging speeds for this battery meanwhile, tops at 100kW when utilising a direct current source.

Maximum charging speed via alternating current stands at 11kW, which will allow you reach a 100per cent state-of-charge in just five hours of charging.

The van will also arrive here with a conventional instrument cluster, sporting a 3.5-inch display within.

PHOTO: Opel

The Opel Combo-e further comes with a 5-inch infotainment touchscreen, alongside a 3.5-inch display within its instrument cluster in the cabin.

All examples of the Opel Combo-e sold here in Singapore via Auto Germany will come with a three-year factory warranty alongside an additional two-year local warranty, up to a maximum of 160,000km.

They will also come with six months of road tax and three years of free annual servicing.

