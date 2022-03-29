Opel Mokka crossover now available in Singapore

Auto Germany, the official Opel agent in Singapore, has launched the new Mokka.
Previously available only through pre-order, the new crossover is now available here on our sunny island.
New design language
The Opel Mokka marks the dawn of a new design era from Opel, which we first got a taste of in the latest Crossland.
In line with this new design philosophy, the Mokka sheds its rounded curves for chiselled and angular lines, led by a vizor-like face.
The new front seamlessly integrates the Mokka's grille, LED headlights and the newly designed Opel Blitz lightning bolt emblem into one eye-catching element.
At the rear, the new chiselled look is seen on the tailgate, as well as on the slim and angular tail-lights. And for the first time, the model name appears on the centre of the tailgate - a style cue also seen on Volvo and Lexus models.
Short overhangs and a wide stance atop 17-inch rims help bring out the car's dynamic presence.
READ ALSO: 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport review: Its power comes with thirst
New cabin
The dramatic design overhaul continues inside the Mokka. Here, the designers have given the interior a "digital detoxification" to minimise any sources of distraction.
This is done by removing the sub-menus while retaining the physical buttons.
The main highlight is the fact that the Mokka gets Opel's new digital Pure Panel. It integrates the 12-inch instrument cluster and 10-inch Opel Intellink infotainment system into a single unit that wraps around the driver for an immersive driving experience.
The Opel Mokka is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine producing 128hp and 230Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that facilitates a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 9.2 seconds.
At the other end of the crossover is a 350-litre boot, whose flexibility is enhanced by the 60:40 split-folding rear bench.
Safety features, including Blind Spot Detection, Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assistance are all standard on the Opel Mokka GS here in Singapore.
Specifications
Opel Mokka GS Line 1.2 (A)
Engine: 1199cc, 12-valves, inline-three, turbocharged
Max power: 128hp (130PS) at 5500rpm
Max Torque: 230Nm at 1750rpm
Power to weight: 104.9hp per tonne
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic with manual select
0-100km/h: 9.2 seconds
Top speed: 200km/h
Consumption: 19.6km/L
Price incl. COE: From $138,500 (after $15k VES rebate)
Agent: Auto Germany
This article was first published in Torque.