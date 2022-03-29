Opel Mokka crossover now available in Singapore

Auto Germany, the official Opel agent in Singapore, has launched the new Mokka.

Previously available only through pre-order, the new crossover is now available here on our sunny island.

New design language

The Opel Mokka marks the dawn of a new design era from Opel, which we first got a taste of in the latest Crossland.

In line with this new design philosophy, the Mokka sheds its rounded curves for chiselled and angular lines, led by a vizor-like face.

The new front seamlessly integrates the Mokka's grille, LED headlights and the newly designed Opel Blitz lightning bolt emblem into one eye-catching element.

PHOTO: Opel Singapore

At the rear, the new chiselled look is seen on the tailgate, as well as on the slim and angular tail-lights. And for the first time, the model name appears on the centre of the tailgate - a style cue also seen on Volvo and Lexus models.

Short overhangs and a wide stance atop 17-inch rims help bring out the car's dynamic presence.

New cabin

The dramatic design overhaul continues inside the Mokka. Here, the designers have given the interior a "digital detoxification" to minimise any sources of distraction.

This is done by removing the sub-menus while retaining the physical buttons.

The main highlight is the fact that the Mokka gets Opel's new digital Pure Panel. It integrates the 12-inch instrument cluster and 10-inch Opel Intellink infotainment system into a single unit that wraps around the driver for an immersive driving experience.

PHOTO: Opel Singapore

The Opel Mokka is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine producing 128hp and 230Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that facilitates a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 9.2 seconds.

At the other end of the crossover is a 350-litre boot, whose flexibility is enhanced by the 60:40 split-folding rear bench.

Safety features, including Blind Spot Detection, Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assistance are all standard on the Opel Mokka GS here in Singapore.

PHOTO: Opel Singapore

Specifications

Opel Mokka GS Line 1.2 (A)

Engine: 1199cc, 12-valves, inline-three, turbocharged

Max power: 128hp (130PS) at 5500rpm

Max Torque: 230Nm at 1750rpm

Power to weight: 104.9hp per tonne

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic with manual select

0-100km/h: 9.2 seconds

Top speed: 200km/h

Consumption: 19.6km/L

Price incl. COE: From $138,500 (after $15k VES rebate)

Agent: Auto Germany

This article was first published in Torque.