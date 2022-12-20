Opel's electric cars Corsa-e join BlueSG's fleet

A new, fully-electric car model joins BlueSG’s car-sharing fleet! The collaboration with Opel sees the Goldbell-owned firm adding 500 units of the German automaker’s Corsa-e city car to their fleet.

These cars are larger and more practical than the native-designed Bluecar, which Bollore no longer manufactures. The decision to utilise the Corsa-e was spurred by a common vision between Opel and BlueSG, reinforcing the former’s commitment to electrification, and the latter’s goal of providing sustainable and affordable transportation solutions to smart cities.

Data from BlueSG suggests that car-sharing is no longer a novel way of getting around. With increased demand, there is a pressing need for operators to include different vehicle sizes to better cater to the needs of the user.

PHOTO: Motorist

And Stellantis’ vision is to become a frontrunner in electrification, with the goal of lowering carbon emissions and accelerate towards leadership in electrification in the ASEAN region. The partnership with BlueSG is an essential milestone in doing so.

Currently, Opel already offers a comprehensive selection of electrified models, and will become a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028. Locally, a wide range of Opel EVs can be purchased, from light commercial vehicles such as the Vivaro-e and Combo-e, to passenger vehicles like the Zafira-e Life and Mokka-e.

PHOTO: Motorist

The Corsa-e will not be available for public sale locally. In its native Germany, the petrol version has been the best-selling small car of 2020 and 2021, with the electric variant receiving the prestigious Golden Steering Wheel award in 2022.

ALSO READ: Opel Zafira-e Life review: An electric behemoth

This article was first published in Motorist.