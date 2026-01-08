Open Farm Community to close on Jan 11, months after Michelin nod

Another one bites the dust as Open Farm Community at Dempsey announced its closure on Jan 11, after championing sustainable dining for over a decade.

In social media posts on Tuesday (Jan 6), the restaurant wrote: "We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has dined with us, celebrated with us, and been part of this journey."

No reason for closure was cited.

The announcement comes just months after the restaurant was featured in the Michelin Guide 2025.

First opened in 2015, Open Farm Community is a farm-to-table restaurant with an urban farm that grows produce often incorporated into its dishes.

Produce grown in the farm include herbs, okra, eggplant, as well as seasonal produce such as pumpkin, corn, snake gourd and pineapples.

Beyond dining, the restaurant has served as an event space for weddings, workshops and other celebrations.

The restaurant also holds tours for those interested in learning about the origins of food, gardening, and more. As of the time of writing, the farm tour schedule is not available online.

Sharing the same compound with Open Farm Community is Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari, another F&B business that also announced it will be shuttering on Jan 11.

The outlet is a glamping-themed rendition of the popular bakery cafe chain.

On Wednesday, the cafe made the closure announcement on Instagram, saying: "We look forward to baking new memories in new places with you soon."

Both Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari are dining concepts under Spa Esprit Group, alongside F&B brands such as Common Man Coffee Roasters and Drunken Farmer.

AsiaOne has reached out to Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery for more information.



Address: Open Farm Community, 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

Opening hours: 11am to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11pm daily

