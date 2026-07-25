Ora 5 review: A new sensible option for those looking to step into the world of all-electric motoring

The 5 may be the third model from the Ora brand to be offered here in Singapore, but it is in many ways the most important of them yet.

For starters, it is the first crossover from the brand. And its exterior dimensions place it in a segment dominated by the likes of the Atto 3 and Jaecoo 6 — the sort and size of car that local buyers can't seem to get enough of. Did I mention that it's also eligible to be registered here with a Cat A COE?

So, when it comes to specifications at least, this Ora 5 clearly has a lot going for it. But what is it like to drive?

Mambo number five

First thing you notice when behind the wheel of the Ora 5 is that its setup is far from the underdamped one that you typically find in Chinese-branded cars.

The ride here instead errs a little on the side of firm, so you get none of that wallowing when driving over undulating surfaces. And it’s not as if sitting in the Ora 5 is an uncomfortable affair: The car only permits the sharpest edges to stir the cabin. I did find myself wishing that the car was a little more composed at highway speeds however.

But the Ora 5 does offer counter with plenty of redeeming qualities. There's a direct steering for the driver alongside a brake pedal that makes modulating the stopping force deployed just easy. We clocked an energy economy of 6.2km/kWh during our three-day drive with the Ora 5, which is just about on a par with the Ora 5's official energy consumption rate of 6.5km/kWh.

The accelerator pedal, meanwhile, has been calibrated for more relaxed driving. Power is always sent to the wheels in a gradual manner, and you'll need to depress the pedal nearly all the way down to get an urgent change of speed.

Five to nine

It's a good thing then, that the cabin of this Ora 5 is so accomplished.

There's plenty of padded surfaces throughout, and the faux copper accents add a nice premium touch to the space.

The car's 14.5-inch infotainment system is intuitive to use, and there's a dedicated screen that houses a host of vehicle settings — a soothing balm to make up for the fact that the car comes without steering wheel-mounted paddles to make quick changes to your regenerative braking.

It's not all without fault though. The shortcut bar at the bottom that houses your air-conditioning controls is absent if you've got Android Auto on the screen, so changing the temperature or fan speed is a multi-poke affair.

And the toggle switches below this screen don't help either. You get to turn the air-conditioning on or off, or turn on the car's windscreen demister with these, but turning one of these switches into a control switch for the temperature would have raised the useability of this space.

But the news for passengers is rosier: The car's nine-speaker system (by Chinese-based firm Amor Accoustic) impressed with its clarity, there's a sizeable panoramic sunroof that — together with this grey/beige interior — makes the car feel airy and spacious, and there's a nearly flat floor for those at the second row.

Further aft, the Ora 5 offers a paltry 362 litres of boot space, but there's a handy additional compartment under the boot floor which you can use to hide smelly shoes and the like.

Five to nine

So, this Ora 5 has plenty going for it. But are all these enough for it to be your next all-electric commuter?

Consider first the fact that it can be had for a competitive $186,999. The popular BYD Atto 3 with a near identical battery capacity and similar power output comes in at just $182,388 — undercutting this Ora 5 by only a slim margin (price as of 17 July 2026, inclusive of COE).

But if you're willing to try less mainstream options, the likes of the Suzuki e Vitara, Dongfeng Vigo, or the Jaecoo 6 all can also be had at prices close to that of this Ora 5. But of course, pick the Ora and you'll be getting a car from one of the most storied dealers here in Singapore.

Throw in all the great things that we have seen from the car today, and it shouldn't have any difficulty becoming the most popular model yet from the brand here.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.