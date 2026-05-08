New era for Orchard Road with upcoming revamp, pop-up spaces and hotel concepts

Orchard Road is getting a brand-new look with a revitalisation initiative starting this year.

As part of its Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) aims to enhance the shopping belt through street-level experiences and distinctive new spaces, it said on Friday (May 8).

This month, STB will launch a tender for the design, build and management of up to three pop-up spaces between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City, said chief executive Melissa Ow.

She was speaking at the Tourism Industry Conference 2026 held at Resorts World Sentosa on Thursday.

The first round of pop-ups is expected to open by the end of this year.

The spaces will be available until the end of 2028 and can be rented by local and foreign brands alike for between one to six months.

Melissa also announced that four heritage bungalows in Tanglin have been rezoned for hotel use.

These bungalows — which sit on a 1.9-hectare plot of land — "provide an opportunity to develop a unique, low-density hospitality concept", she said.

In an effort to showcase Orchard Road's unique identity and enhance its appeal, new benches and precinct markers will also be installed along the stretch.

These are meant to guide visitor exploration and encourage engagement.

Designs for the benches will be chosen from the Orchard Road Bench Design competition, which was held from March 18 to May 4 and received over 150 submissions.

The precinct markers consist of four physical markers featuring local poetry as well as three road markers placed along Tanglin, Orchard, Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut.

These efforts by STB are a show of its sustained commitment to revitalise Orchard Road, it said.

Rejuvenation plan 'well underway'

Also present at the conference was Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, who stated that the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan is "well underway".

"We envision Orchard Road to be an iconic lifestyle destination for all — enlivened by vibrant activations, concepts and experiences set within a city garden," she said, adding that a new rejuvenation initiative will be launched mid-2026.

Currently, NoMad hotel by Hilton, a 19-storey hotel, is scheduled to open along Orchard Road by the end of 2026.

Moreover, construction works for four interconnected zones on the Somerset Belt are expected to complete end-2027. These zones will be for community gathering, youth creativity and innovation, active urban sports and quiet reflection and connection.

Tanglin Shopping Centre is also being redeveloped into a mixed-use development comprising retail, office, wellness and cultural uses.

The Istana Park will also be seeing an expansion, transforming the Dhoby Ghaut area into a family-friendly green oasis in the mid-2030s.

A 500-metre stretch from Buyong Road to Handy Road will be made accessible for pedestrians too, better integrating Istana Park with the Istana's entrance and nearby commercial buildings.

The newly expanded park will be three times its current size, with features such as a nature play garden, an open lawn and an activity promenade to hold events.

Additionally, the Grange Road Events Venue remains under construction.

This indoor venue will feature a terrace, an "activation walkway" and a restaurant. It will be able to host live music concerts as well as events with up to 3,000 attendees.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com