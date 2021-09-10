Oreo launches Pokemon collaboration amid labour strike

Oreo has announced a limited edition variation of the popular sandwich cookies adorned with faces of Pokemon characters.

There will be 16 critters to discover, with some being rarer, staying true to the experience of trying to catch rare Pokemons in the games.

The Pokemon that will be featured are - Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Dratini, Sandshrew, Lapras, Jigglypuff, Snivy, Piplup, Rowlet, Pancham, Grookey, Sableye, and the legendary Mew.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

With all the familiar, adorable fan favourites, this crossover is bound to be a home run.

These confections are even up for pre-order before they launch on Sept 13, 2021.

However, there is one major thing marring the news of the unexpected Oreo X Pokemon crossover.

Nabisco, Oreo's manufacturer, and its parent company Mondelez International are embroiled in controversy.

Nabisco employees have been on strike since Aug 10, 2021, pushing back against the company's implementation of mandatory weekend work, lack of overtime pay despite longer shifts, and increased health insurance costs for employees.

With workers fighting for a fairer contract in these difficult times, there is a case to be made for not buying Nabisco's products, and foregoing one's favourite snacks for now, until the workers' voices are heard and more is done to assuage their issues.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.