Origin Bar launches third edition of neighbourhood-inspired tipples

Tucked in the corner, off the lobby of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Origin Bar oozes old world charm with its interior palette of mahogany wood and peacock teal blue.

Their latest menu is their third in four years, with an anticipated addition to their pre-existing list of neighbourhoods, which lend inspiration to Bar Manager Adam Bursik and gang to create the tipples. This time, they bring to the table 18 new cocktails, with several non-alcoholic options.

Start off your journey around Singapore with a concoction inspired by a befitting neighbourhood: Boat Quay. Nashi and Matcha ($23) goes above and beyond the basic highball, with nuances of tea, nashi pear, and caramel cordial on a base of G&T with floral Roku Gin and tonic.

You’ll also find yourself noticing the attention to detail and sophistication; in this case, elegant glassware aside, Nashi and Matcha comes with a contraption that allows you to mix the matcha by lifting the ice cube instead of stirring. Neat.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Why Crystal Mojito ($23), and not Crystal Mojito, you ask? My guess is because they’ll probably upend your concept of the classic mojito.

While mint and lime are normally muddled in the classic recipe, Origin’s mixologists use cold distillation to extract the pure flavours without releasing any bitterness.

The addition of sugar cane juice, ascorbic acid, and a clever garnish of burnt lime make for a pristine, refreshing drink that isn’t overly sweet. Finally! A mojito I thoroughly enjoy.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Urban Jungle ($24) is Origin’s signature cocktail infused with a tropical bonanza – a nod to Orchard Road ‘s history flavoured by fruit, nutmeg, and pepper.

Comprising a cordial of baked pineapple, nutmeg flowers, and sugar combined with Cambodian Samai Gold rum, this dram is accompanied by salted and fermented Kampot black peppercorns to lend bursts of sweet-spicy nuances on the palate.

A tropical iteration of the classic Old Fashioned done exquisitely.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Every bit a visual feast as a gastronomic one, Tropez ($24) is a decadently smooth mixture on a base of seven-year Chocolate Matusalem Rum and Mancino Rosso Amaranto vermouth. Its top notes of smokiness ease into sweetness with an aftertaste of Maraschino and coconut flakes.

Drawing from the neighbourhood’s roots as a sugarcane plantation, the Balestier series leverages on Origin Bar’s significant rum collection.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Onto a heady, creative concoction infused with distinct Asian flair: Saz-Mei ($24), a plum take on the classic sazerac. The cognac of choice is Remy-Martin V.S.O.P infused with tart ume (smoked plum), and mixed with in-house Origin Absinthe.

PHOTO: City Nomads

For a more indulgent finish to your night’s voyage, Dirty Brew ($24) is a creamy tipple with robust notes of espresso with Spiritual Coffee and spice-infused Mr. Black Amaro coffee liqueur. Rounded off by sweet cardamom cream and The Lovers Rum, it’s a delicious dessert that goes down oh-so-smoothly.

Origin Bar is located at Lobby Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 439. Open Wed-Sun, from 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

Under the current Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations, Origin Bar cocktails are available for ordering online here .

Guests can also WhatsApp +65 9030 0187 from 9am-8pm daily to place their orders for takeaway/delivery from 12pm-9pm daily. Self pick-up orders must be placed at least 30 minutes in advance, and delivery orders must be placed at least 90 mins in advance.

This article was first published in City Nomads.