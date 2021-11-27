Our Cultural Medallion Story showcase opens at The Arts House - here's what to expect

A showcase that celebrates Singapore's Cultural Medallion recipients opened yesterday (Nov 26) at The Arts House.

Called Our Cultural Medallion Story, it uses physical and digital presentations to showcase the accomplishments of past recipients of the accolade.

The Cultural Medallion was established in 1979 by former President and then-Minister of Culture, Ong Teng Cheong, to recognise individuals who enriched Singapore’s arts and cultural landscape.

It is administered by the National Arts Council (NAC) and, to date, has been conferred on 130 artists.

Visitors to Our Cultural Medallion Story will receive a Near Field Communication (NFC) token device to interact with selected sections of the showcase.

This allows them to respond and provide input as they explore the showcase, and learn about the recipients' contributions across art practices such as literary, film, visual, performing and multidisciplinary arts.

PHOTO: Arts House Limited

Some of the showcase sections include:

Cultural Medallion Milestones and Award Photographs — provides visitors with an overview of the Cultural Medallion history and its recipients over 40 years



Cultural Medallion Award Videos (digital feature) — videos on the Cultural Medallion recipients produced by NAC since 2004 are available for public viewing for the first time



Library Section — read over 200 publications written by or about the recipients



Digital Interactive Station — offers broad information on all recipients through write-ups and videos, images of selected artworks, and selected press reports on the awards



Digital Interactive Quiz — a light-hearted approach to learning about the recipients



Check-out Kiosk and Photo Wall — visitors can scan their NFC token at the Check-out Kiosk for an ‘Art-inerary’ of Cultural Medallion-related activities to explore next

Our Cultural Medallion Story was officially launched by the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law, Edwin Tong.

At the launch event yesterday, Tong said: "Our Cultural Medallion recipients have enriched and distinguished Singapore’s arts and cultural landscape. They have also generously shared their expertise and knowledge with aspiring and younger talents in the scene.

"Through this showcase, important stories of their pursuit of excellence and resilience are told to Singaporeans and our future generations, to help us appreciate how we have come to be, and be proud to be Singaporeans.”

Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Opening hours: 10am-7pm daily

Address: 1 Old Parliament Lane, S179429

ALSO READ: Mother of late Cultural Medallion winner Iskandar Ismail receives Cultural Medallion herself

amierul@asiaone.com