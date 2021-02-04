Our favourite long-lasting blushers that won't budge under a mask

You might be wondering, “Why bother to wear blush if I’m wearing a mask?” Well, depending on the design of your mask, the high points of your cheeks might show.

Additionally, even if your mask covers your cheeks completely, it’s a good idea to wear blush if you are planning to remove your mask at some point. (Rosy cheeks FTW!) Here’s when we recommend choosing a long-lasting formula for your blush. That way, your rosy cheeks will stay intact throughout the day.

Here are our favourite long-lasting, non-transferable blushers that will actually stay put, and won’t budge, or turn into a hot mess when you remove your face mask in this heat and humidity. You’re welcome.

Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting blush ($66)

PHOTO: Tangs

As a rule of thumb, if you want to wear blush under your mask, steer clear of watery or creamy blush products that are more likely to slip and slide. Instead, reach for a long-lasting, heavy-duty powder blush like the Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Blush. The buildable formula glides effortlessly onto skin to deliver a natural-looking pop of colour.

E.L.F Primer-Infused blush ($8.20)

PHOTO: E.L.F

It’s difficult to fault this value-for-money blush from E.L.F. Not only is it super blendable, it is also infused with lock on primer powder to leave your face looking healthy and radiant all day.

Tarte Amazonian clay 12-hour blush ($48)

PHOTO: Sephora

Made with natural Amazonian clay, this long-wearing blush not only controls oil and provides moisture for balanced skin, but also promises 12 hours of flawless wear. Containing vitamin C, E and other healthy ingredients, this product is skincare as well as makeup. The natural hues will add that oomph to your makeup look while never resembling a circus clown (even if were a little heavy-handed!).

Nars blush ($52)

PHOTO: Sephora

An oldie but goodie, this pigment-rich blush blends seamlessly into skin, delivering a long-lasting colour with every application. There are 36 shades in total to complement a wide variety of skin tones. What’s not to like?

Milani baked blush ($10.41)

PHOTO: Watson

You don’t need to break the bank to get your hands on a blusher that won’t fade away under your mask. This drugstore-favourite from Milani lasts from morning to night. Baked on Italian terracotta tiles, the blush imparts a subtle shimmer finish that will leave skin looking dewy and radiant.

Hourglass ambient lighting blush ($67)

PHOTO: Sephora

Keep the shimmer on your skin – not inside of your face mask – with this highlighting powder blush from Hourglass. The swirls of highlighter deliver a gorgeous sheen that won’t budge while you’ve got your mask on. Its unique soft-focus technology helps to cancel out any discoloration and minimise the appearance of signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Natasha Denona blush duo palette ($56)

PHOTO: Sephora

The Natasha Denona blush gives a delicate natural flush with a subtle glow and is suitable for all skin tones. The best part? It has an oil-free formula, so it won’t contribute to clogged pores or maskne.

