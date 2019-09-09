Our honest opinion on the Dyson Airwrap Styler and its price tag

Read also

As mentioned, the heat control on the Airwrap is a genius attribute that helps to keep your hair healthy and avoid frying the ends of your hair.

Other traditional curlers typically uses heat as a medium to deliver results but this may actually make your hair brittle! And for those with coloured hair, this will also alter the colour finish on your hair overtime.

What I love about this:

I've coloured my hair every shade of brown possible over the past 5 years, and yet they always seem to fade. I've yet to test this out over the long term, but hopefully with the Airwrap's heating and cooling options, I will no longer have to deal with faded bronze and brown hair!

OTHER BROWNIE POINTS

If you're a sucker for nice packaging like me, then you are gonna love this. The tan-leather storage case lined with black lining and a magnetic clasp proves worthy of the Airwrap price tag.

It will certainly look great on your dressing table and in your Instagram Stories!

While it might be tough getting used to initially, the Airwrap is actually really easy to operate once you get used to it and does not tangle your hair. It's lightweight attribute also means you will not feel any ache in your arms as you style your entire head of hair.

There's gotta be some minus points, right?

Yes, no product is made perfect. But with that being said, I think the cons are negligible when compared to the glorious blowouts you get. I do realise that the curls fell and looked a little flat by the end of the day, even with hairspray. But it still retains its main shape and was enough to get me through the night.

SAME OLD DYSON, BUT CHEAPER

Every time I mention "Dyson", my friends will collectively say "Huh? But it is so expensive." But getting the Airwrap at S$1 is now a reality on Shopee.

Win the $1 Grand Prize of the Dyson Airwrap when you purchase the listing on Shopee now to enter the lucky draw! For more details, click here to check out all the 9.9 Super Shopping Day deals on Shopee.

For those who think you will not stand a chance in the lucky draw, Lazada has a $100 off in the Dyson store for their 9.9 Big Discovery Sale. But do note that this is not available for the Dyson V11, Dyson Airwrap, V8 Fluffy and other flash deal models. But you can still get your hair in style with the Dyson HD01 Hairdryer.

OTHER HAIR CURLERS THAT DO THE JOB TOO

1. PANASONIC: EH-HT40 (NOW: $76)

A hair curler and brush at the same time, use the EH-HT40 with the clip for tight curls and without the clip for loose curls.

Designed to achieve at least 7 different style effects, the EH-HT40 is well worth its price if you are looking for a simple curler sans the hassle.

2. PHILIPS: STYLECARE HAIR CURLER (25MM) - BHB864 (NOW: $54.00)

Designed with Tourmalina ceramic for ultimate smoothness and shine, the Philips StyleCare Hair Curler has 30 per cent more space on the barrel for styling long hair.

It heats up within a minute and provide 8 different temperature settings to get the desired styles you prefer. If you're the kind who constantly forget to turn off your electronics, the auto turn-off for this device will be your best helper.

3. VODANA: GLAMWAVE HAIR CURLER (NOW: $45.90)

The ultimate K-beauty hair curler, the Vodana GlamWave will give you all the Korean styles you like. For those with Korean-style air fringe, this curler is the perfect choice for you.

With analogue controls and minimalized thermal conductivity on the handle, the Vodana is a great choice for those on a budget.

This article was first published in Shopback.