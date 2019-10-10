'Our timelines flew out the window' - How this Singaporean bride survived wedding planning

It's always easier to give advice to others, especially when you're not personally involved.

I found that out the hard way when I was planning for my own wedding in July 2019.

Mind you, this is after years of dishing out tips for brides-to-be on an almost daily basis. And yet, the lack of know-how and organisation when it comes to planning mine is rather embarrassing.

Well, what can I say? It IS difficult.

Things didn't head south that quickly though.

I followed my own advice up to the part when I knew my then-boyfriend had the intention of buying a ring (without me, as he wanted to keep it a surprise).

I sent him a Pinterest board that was filled with designs I liked so he could have a clear reference, and he did a fantastic job in selecting the eventual bauble.

When it came to planning the actual affair though, I was a mess. All our timelines flew out of the window.

MISTAKE #1 LACK OF COMMUNICATION

When word got out that we were newly engaged, my fiance and I were lucky to receive no pressure from our friends and family when it came to settling upon a wedding date and other details.