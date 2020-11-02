Our unpretentious guide to buying the right coffee maker for you

Read also

If you want a machine that is easier to pick up, get a semi-automatic that lets you control the tamp and grind size. Temperature is usually adjusted for you and extracting the espresso shot is via a push of a button rather than a lever. You don't get to control everything, but you will still get to play around with the taste of your brew.

Then there are super automatic machines like those from Jura that do everything for you, right down to the frothing or steaming of milk. It's convenient and consistent, giving you the same coffee you've had yesterday, today and forever.

When going with an espresso machine, choose one that has at least a 9 bar pressure as that is known as the optimal pressure to extract the best espresso.

Coffee Produced: Espresso-based drinks such as latte, Americano and cappuccino.

When Is Coffee Ready: Depending on the type of espresso machines you get. The fiddling around with manual and semi-automatic machines mean you won't get your coffee as quickly as with a super automatic.

Ease of Use: Difficult for manual and semi-automatic machines and super easy for super automatic.

Price: Around $300-$1,200 for a manual machine, although commercial grade ones can go to the thousands. Super automatic machines are priced around $2,000-$3,000. Price for a domestic semi-automatic is somewhere in between, although commercial grade ones like the Rocket Espresso Milano R58 can cost upwards of $3,000.

DRIP COFFEE MAKER

This Philips automatic drip coffee machine comes with a timer so you can prep coffee even before you wake up. PHOTO: Philips

Espresso-based drinks are well and good, but you prefer a simpler brew for an everyday coffee, one that has a less intense flavour and is clear and smooth. Enter the drip coffee maker. A drip coffee maker, as its name suggests, extracts coffee using the dripping method, where water is filtered through ground coffee.

There are automatic drip coffee machines that handle the process for you, allowing you to make plenty of coffee at a go and at however strong you want it. Water in the tank is heated and channelled through the ground beans.