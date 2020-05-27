Out of sight, out of mind: Overlooked Covid-19 champs

We're all thankful to the healthcare workers who have been risking their lives to battle Covid-19. But frontline staff aren't the only ones making a difference. Here are some unsung heroes who have been working behind the scenes throughout this pandemic.

1. Housekeeping staff

Decked out in full personal protective equipment (PPE), the housekeeping staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital have been working round the clock to clean and disinfect every nook and cranny of the hospital, keeping it safe for both staff and patients.

2. Migrant worker barbers

Meanwhile, the migrant workers under quarantine at the SingHealth Community Care Facility in Expo have been helping each other to stay neatly groomed with barber stations that let them trim each other's hair and beards.

3. Respiratory therapists

The respiratory therapists at Sengkang General Hospital spend long hours in close contact with Covid-19 infectees who require ventilators, helping them to keep breathing as their bodies fight the virus.

4. Medical laboratory technologists

