Over $300 for coffee? Content creator gives candid review after trying pricey cuppa in Malaysia

How much did you pay for your most recent cup of coffee?

Chances are that the bill won't come close to how much Malaysian content creator Walaofoodie recently paid to get her caffeine fix.

At fancy boutique cafe Bacha Coffee in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), she forked out RM1,216 (S$347) for a cup of Paraiso Gold Coffee.

On Dec 23 last year, Walaofoodie shared a TikTok clip of her experience at the cafe, giving a candid review of the pricey cup of coffee.

"It tastes just like other coffees," she said matter-of-factly. "I don’t know how to admire this cup of coffee."

Flipping through the menu, Walaofoodie skipped past the more affordable menu items and pointed straight at the Paraiso Gold Coffee.

If you're left scratching your head at the exorbitant price point, just know that you weren't the only one.

"What is the difference between this [Paraiso Gold Coffee] and the rest? Why is it so expensive?" she asked.

The server replied that it is one of the rarest coffees because of how difficult it is to grow the coffee trees.

Holding a cup of the coffee beans, he said how one can "taste red wine inside".

While this might have piqued Walaofoodie's interest, her first sip seemed rather anti-climatic.

Not only was she unable to taste the exotic flavour notes, she said she found it rather similar to a typical cup of coffee.

A dollop of cream mixed into the cup of coffee seemed to do little to help her appreciate the brew.

At least Walaofoodie's trip to Bacha Coffee wasn't an entire waste as she was seen enjoying a plate of "really tasty" dessert.

What is Paraiso Gold Coffee?

According to Bacha Coffee's official website, Paraiso Gold Coffee originates from Brazil and can be considered one of the most exceptional harvests in the world.

The plant is grown at an altitude of around 1,100 metres, allowing it to benefit from a good balance of rain and heat.

The site also says that no water is used at any time, raising the quality of the beans by not wearing away the outer skin.

Those who do get the opportunity to give this a taste should know that the beans are complex in flavour, with exotic notes of rose, wild berries, green apple, pineapple, passion fruit among others.

But also know that a 100g packet of Paraiso Gold Coffee whole beans will set you back $1,140.

