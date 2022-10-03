Over 70 years of history: Tian Tian Porridge, run by elderly siblings, to close in end-October

Tian Tian Porridge, an old-school Cantonese-style porridge stall located at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, will officially close at the end of October this year.

Old age and health issues were among the reasons why the stall, run by five siblings surnamed Wang, is ceasing operations, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The stall has been operating on the second floor of Chinatown Complex Food Centre since 1983.

The Wang siblings, who are aged 71 to 90, also used to run Tian Tian Noodle House, which was located in the same food centre, before it closed over a month ago.

Tian Tian Noodle House was known for its wanton noodles. PHOTO: Facebook/Melvin Chew

One of the brothers, who is 81 this year, told Shin Min Daily News that while it was a pity to cease operations, the siblings felt there was no other choice.

"We are all getting older and my second eldest sister was previously hospitalised due to health reasons," he said.

He added that he has had symptoms of stroke, on top of experiencing listlessness and memory deterioration.

His parents started Tian Tian Porridge in the 1950s as a humble roadside store nestled in a back alley on Smith Street.

He and his siblings have been helping out at the store since young, he said.

"Our father told us to focus on our studies if we can, but otherwise, we were to help out at the store."

The business was left to the siblings after their father's death, and they took over the reins completely when their mother died in 1998.

According to Shin Min Daily News, after the stall is closed, the siblings will either be caring for their grandchildren or enjoying retirement life.

