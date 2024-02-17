Overfinch unveils Dragon Edition Range Rover

Looking for a new Range Rover but want a bit more personalisation and exclusivity? You're in luck. Land Rover and Range Rover customisation firm Overfinch have revealed a new limited edition Range Rover to mark the Year of the Dragon.

Called 'The Dragon Edition', the special car is said to draw inspiration from the revered Chinese Dragon and seamlessly merge Chinese cultural richness with Overfinch's unrelenting and pioneering spirit. But the best part is that only eight examples of the car will be made, ensuring exclusivity, if you get your hands on one that is.

The seats of the Overfinch Dragon Edition Range Rover come in a red and black colour scheme and feature dragon-scale pattern perforations

The Overfinch Dragon Edition Range Rover is based on the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover SV and Autobiography variants, but comes with a new 24-inch Overfinch Vortex wheel that features the Dragon emblem and a self-levelling centre cap instead of the traditional Overfinch blade. The limited edition car also gets a host of carbon fibre exterior components, alongside special commemorative badging.

And things get more inspired still in its cabin. Here, a red and black colour scheme is adopted, splitting the front and rear seats. Speaking of which, these seats also feature a perforated dragon-scale pattern.

A host of dragon detailing also features here, appearing as multi-coloured embroidery on leather, while taking the form of hand-laid graphics in the car's veneers. The car also comes with a gear selector that gets a Dragon veneer, while special badging that identifies the special edition model appears on the front centre console. Special illuminated thread plates, as well as a numbered plaque that identifies the car as a special edition also features in the cabin.

Interested? You can inquire about a bespoke commission via Overfinch's website here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.

