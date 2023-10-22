Overseas education guide for parents: Popular destinations and costs

As a parent from Singapore, the prospect of sending your child abroad for overseas education can be both thrilling and daunting. With an array of countries, universities, and courses to choose from, coupled with the significant financial commitment involved, the decision-making process can be complex and overwhelming.

True enough, the world is becoming increasingly globalised, and education is no exception. With more options available than ever before, many Singaporean parents are choosing to send their children abroad for higher education.

This article offers an overview of the most popular destinations and the costs associated with studying overseas.

Whether it's exploring the vibrant campuses of Australia, experiencing the rich academic traditions of the UK, or diving into the diverse learning environment of the US, this article is here to help you chart the best course for your child's educational journey.

Where are Singaporean parents sending their kids to study?

Australia

Australia is a popular choice for Singaporean students, with 7,040 enrollees in Australian universities across higher education streams during the 2016-2017 academic year. The country's diverse culture and high-quality education system make it an attractive option.

United Kingdom

The UK is another top choice, hosting 7,300 Singaporean students in the same period. Its rich history, prestigious universities, and proximity to Europe are just a few factors contributing to its appeal.

United States

The US also has a strong showing, with 4,677 Singaporean students enrolled in colleges during 2016-2017. Its diverse educational offerings and opportunities for cultural exchange make it a worthwhile consideration.

What does it cost?

Studying abroad can be expensive, but understanding the costs can help you plan better. Here's a rough estimate of the average annual fees in US dollars:

Australia

Undergraduate tuition fees average at $23,000 (S$31,519), while total living costs amount to approximately $16,000 per year. With a typical course duration of three to four years, the total cost of undergraduate education can range from $117,000 to $156,000.

UK

In the UK, undergraduate tuition fees are around $16,000, with living costs estimated at $17,000 annually. Given that most courses last for three years, the total cost of an undergraduate education would be about $99,000.

US

The US is the most expensive option, with undergraduate tuition fees averaging at $33,000 and living costs at about $12,500 per year. Considering a four-year course, the total cost of an undergraduate education would be approximately $182,000.

Conclusion

Choosing to send your child abroad for higher education is a significant decision that requires careful consideration and planning. By understanding the most popular destinations and their associated costs, you can make a more informed choice.

Remember, studying abroad offers more than just academic qualifications. Basically, it's an opportunity for your child to experience new cultures, develop global networks, and gain life skills that go beyond the classroom.

If you need more information or assistance in making this important decision, consider consulting with an overseas education specialist who can provide tailored advice based on your child's needs and aspirations.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.