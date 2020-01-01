Owning it: This plus-sized model was once bullied for her body type and skin colour

Owning It is a series that features Singaporean women in their 20s carving out names for themselves in their respective fields.

We all know what it's like to be judged by the way we look. But not all of us know what it's like to be relentlessly terrorised because of it.

Twenty two-year-old Mary Victor (@maryvictorofficial) struggled with that trauma for years.

"I was bullied a lot when I was young because of my size," says Mary, who is now a makeup artist and plus-size model. "People would look at me and ask, 'Why are you so fat?' 'Why is your body so big?' 'Why did you let yourself become like this?' I could sense their disgust even if it was subtle."

But her proportions weren't the only thing she was discriminated for.

"I'd also be on the receiving end of racist remarks. Kids at school felt that because I'm dark-skinned and Indian, it means I'm dirty and smelly," she adds.

BECAME SOMEONE SHE'S NOT TO FIT IN

Understandably, Mary became increasingly uncomfortable with her body as she became a teenager, so it wasn't long before her daily routine included generous applications of whitening products and spritzes of perfume.

An assortment of slimming methods was also thrown into the mix. And when they didn't work as well as she'd hoped, she became avoidant of the truth.

"I tried to dress up like my friends to fit in. However, buying sizes L and XL clothing as a 16-year-old was embarrassing, so I'd cut away the tags to avoid having to look at them."