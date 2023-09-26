'Oxygen puffs': Fritters created when curry potato filling ran out become a hit

Fancy some oxygen curry puffs?

A Malaysian hawker's unique curry puffs have been selling like hot cakes despite being made without any filling.

In a TikTok video posted by social media user Abucarimakan, the hawker, known as Ayu, from Batu Caves in the state of Selangor, is seen making her one-of-a-kind curry puffs, which she sells for 30 Malaysian sen (nine Singapore cents) each.

The video, with the caption "oxygen curry puff really exists", has garnered more than two million views since it was posted on Sept 23.

Ayu said the idea came about when she ran out of curry puff filling and had leftover dough.

She also said her son was not fond of the normal curry puff fillings, so "oxygen curry puff" was born.

"After that, I decided to sell them. They kept selling out, some customers even asked if I can sell a frozen version," she said.

To ensure that the puffs do not taste bland, Ayu adds a teaspoon of sugar to the dough.

She also sells sardine curry puffs and prawn fritters. But it is the oxygen puffs that have wowed netizens, with many admitting that they enjoy eating curry puff pastry without any filling.

"For some people like me, happiness is eating curry puffs without fillings," a customer using the name of AN commented on TikTok.

Another customer, Paman Ayey, said such curry puffs allowed him to dip the pastry in either curry or asam pedas gravy.

A customer who goes by the name of Eija said she was glad to discover the existence of such curry puffs because her children eat only the crust and not the fillings.

"I am glad I don't have to finish up the leftover curry puff fillings," she said.

However, there were some who poked fun at the unusual snack.

"Next time, please have carbon dioxide and helium curry puffs," one netizen wrote on social media, while another said the hawker should just "sell oxygen because I don't like to eat crust".

@abucarimakan Tak sangka ada orang jual Karipap Oksigen 😀😀 Memang ada sambutan Karipap Oksigen ni sesuai la utk budak-budak @ orang tua yg tak suka makan inti boleh cuba memang penuh oksigen dia bagi 👍👍 ✅ @hanibonbon ♬ bunyi asal - abucarimakan

