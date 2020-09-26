A P-plate's guide to driving apps in Singapore

Driving apps are a godsend, especially if you happen to be a P-Plate driver who is not yet familiar with Singapore’s roads.

Congratulations! You have just passed your TP Test and finally gotten your driving licence. Although Singapore is relatively small, driving to an unfamiliar location can be a daunting task for new drivers. Thankfully, there are several apps in the market that can make your life simpler.

In the past, it was more challenging to navigate around the streets of Singapore; people had to use physical maps or plan their drive beforehand. But now we have apps that can show you the best routes to your destination with just a couple taps on your smartphone.

1. Google Maps

PHOTO: Apple App Store

The first app that comes to mind for most people when they need directions would be Google Maps. This is because Google Maps has arguably become a household name for most people when it comes to navigation.

Apart from driving, Google Maps supports directions for various modes of transportation like cycling, walking, or taking public transport. This makes it a must-have app for most people on their phones since it’s free and one of the most reliable navigation apps in the world.

Google Maps will even provide voice navigation to accompany you during your drive. Its extensive database of local businesses, landmarks, and with the ability to drop a location anywhere on the map, you'll be able to get directions to pretty much anywhere you'll ever need to go.

In terms of Google Map’s interface, most would say that it is intuitive and easy to navigate.

If you are worried about blowing your data cap, Google Maps even allows you to download maps to use offline. Just download them when you have WiFi, and you’re good to go.

2. Waze

PHOTO: Apple App Store

Waze is more driver-oriented, with many personalisation features to tailor your driving experience while you are getting from point A to B.

A cool fact about Waze is that Google acquired it in 2013. Many experienced drivers trust Waze, and it is known fact that many Grab, Gojek and Private Hire drivers rely on it while working.

Waze is able to provide real-time updates because of its community approach. This means that drivers are notified and are able to notify others when there are accidents, roadblocks, incidents, speed traps, making driving on the road very helpful for P-Platers.

Missed a turn? Well, Waze can recalculate on the fly to redirect you with an alternative route. This is especially useful when you are driving in the CBD or the smaller estates of Singapore.

Just like Google Maps, Waze also provides voice navigation and you can select from a variety of voices, such as Batman and The Riddler, to keep you entertained while driving. What's more, you can also custom record your own voice lines to guide you on the road.

However, unlike Google Maps, Waze does not have an offline mode and requires an internet connection to function. Nonetheless, Waze is an excellent navigation option to get you to Swee Choon or Chomp Chomp for those late-night suppers with your friends.

Additional Apps

While not navigation apps, some honourable mentions to help you are listed below.

1. Parking.sg

PHOTO: Parking.sg

Gone are the days of parking coupon and having to worry whenever you see a saman aunty walking about.

Parking.sg is a must-have app in your phone with useful features like paying for parking instantly using your debit/credit card, being able to extend your parking session or refund unused parking time, and adding multiple vehicles for easy usage.

2.The Motorist app

PHOTO: Motorist.sg

By downloading the Motorist app , and you’ll be able to access a variety of features while you are on the road. The app allows you to check for traffic incidents and traffic cameras before setting off.

The Motorist app also features Co-Driver, a dedicated driving companion that sends real-time audio alerts when approaching points of interest such as red-light cameras, fixed speed cameras, average speed camera, etc.

Undoubtedly, this is a useful app to have on your phone in order to avoid a speeding ticket. A P-plater probably wouldn’t want to be getting any demerit points during his or her 12 months probation.

If you need more reasons to know why this app is helpful, click here .

We hope this guide has helped you as you begin your driving journey. Do remember to drive safely and always be observant of your surroundings on the road.

This article was first published in Motorist.