P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know

The Ministry of Education has announced the dates for the different phases of P1 registration 2020.

The registration of children for admission to Primary One (P1) classes in 2020 will open from Wednesday, 3 July 2019 to Thursday, 31 October 2019.

P1 REGISTRATION 2020: THINGS TO KNOW

ELIGIBILITY

Children born between 2 January 2013 and 1 January 2014 (both dates inclusive), must be registered at this year's P1 Registration Exercise for admission to P1 in January 2020.

WHERE

Parents are required to proceed to their school of choice during the eligible phase.

TIMINGS

Registration will be conducted between 8am-11am and from 2.30pm-4.30pm on each scheduled registration day (Monday-Friday). Parents must produce the originals of each required document at the time of registration.

DO NOTE

The address used in the Primary 1 Registration Exercise should be the parents' official residential address, which is specified in their NRICs. This is very important, as it is the address which will determine the home-school distance category, a chief factor and priority in school admissions.

INFORMATION FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

For international students, registration is at Phase 3, after all SCs and SPRs have been allocated a place under the earlier phases of the P1 registration exercise. International students will be required to undergo a two-step process: