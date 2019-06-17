P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know

The Ministry of Education has announced the dates for the different phases of P1 registration 2020.

The registration of children for admission to Primary One (P1) classes in 2020 will open from Wednesday, 3 July 2019 to Thursday, 31 October 2019.

P1 REGISTRATION 2020: THINGS TO KNOW

ELIGIBILITY

Children born between 2 January 2013 and 1 January 2014 (both dates inclusive), must be registered at this year's P1 Registration Exercise for admission to P1 in January 2020.

WHERE

Parents are required to proceed to their school of choice during the eligible phase.

TIMINGS

Registration will be conducted between 8am-11am and from 2.30pm-4.30pm on each scheduled registration day (Monday-Friday). Parents must produce the originals of each required document at the time of registration.

DO NOTE

The address used in the Primary 1 Registration Exercise should be the parents' official residential address, which is specified in their NRICs. This is very important, as it is the address which will determine the home-school distance category, a chief factor and priority in school admissions.

INFORMATION FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

For international students, registration is at Phase 3, after all SCs and SPRs have been allocated a place under the earlier phases of the P1 registration exercise. International students will be required to undergo a two-step process:

Step 1: Submit an online 'indication of interest' form via the MOE P1 website, from 4 to 10 June 2019.

Step 2: International students who have completed Step 1, and are notified in October 2019 by MOE that they can be offered a P1 place in a school, must register in person at the designated schools during Phase 3 of the 2019 P1 registration exercise in late October 2019.

International students who do not submit the 'indication of interest' form to MOE by 10 June 2019 will not be able to register during Phase 3 of the P1 registration exercise.

PHASES AND PROCEDURES FOR P1 REGISTRATION 2020

Photo: MOE

Registration to primary school will be conducted in phases. Here are some key details:

PHASE 1

Dates: 3 July 2019 (Wednesday), 4 July 2019 (Thursday)

Eligibility: For a child who has a sibling studying in that primary school (Only for children who are Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents).

Procedure: Parents are required to submit the registration form and relevant documents through the older sibling (who will be given the form by the school). This phase has the highest priority. All children registered under this phase will be given places in the schools.

PHASE 2A(1)

Dates: 9 July 2019 (Tuesday)

Eligibility: (Only for children who are Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents)

(a) For a child whose parent is a former student of the primary school and who has joined the alumni association as a member not later than 30 June 2018.

(b) For a child whose parent is a member of the School Advisory / Management Committee.

Results announced: 12 July 2019 (Friday)

PHASE 2A(2)

Dates: 15 July 2019 (Monday), 16 July 2019 (Tuesday)

Eligibility: (Only for children who are Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents)

(a) For a child whose parent or sibling has studied in that primary school.

(b) For a child whose parent is a staff member of that primary school.

(c) For a child from the MOE Kindergarten under the purview of and co-located with the primary school of choice.

Results announced: 19 July 2019 (Friday)

PHASE 2B

Dates: 22 July 2019 (Monday), 23 July 2019 (Tuesday)

Eligibility: (Only for children who are Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents)

(a) For a child whose parent has joined that primary school as a parent volunteer not later than 1 July 2018 and has given at least 40 hours of voluntary service to the school by 30 June 2019.

(b) For a child whose parent is a member endorsed by the church / clan directly connected with the primary school.

(c) For a child whose parent is endorsed as an active community leader.

Results announced: 26 July 2019 (Friday)

PROCEDURE FOR PHASE 2A(1), PHASE 2A(2), PHASE 2B

Parent is to submit the registration form (available at the school during registration) and required documents at that primary school, on the concerned dates, at the above mentioned times.

Alternatively, parents can authorise a person to register their child on their behalf. An original letter of authorisation is required from the parent.

Singapore Citizens (SCs) will be given absolute priority over Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) when balloting is necessary in a specific phase.

PHASE 2C

Dates:

Primary One Internet System (P1-IS) online registration: From 29 July 2019 (Monday), 9am to 31 July 2019 (Wednesday), 4.30pm OR

Registration at school: 30 July 2019 (Tuesday), 31 July 2019 (Wednesday), 1 August 2019 (Thursday)

Eligibility: (Only for children who are Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents) For all children who are eligible for Primary 1 in the following year, and are not yet registered in a primary school.

Results announced:7 August 2019 (Wednesday)

PHASE 2C SUPPLEMENTARY

Dates:

P1-IS online registration: From 12 August 2019 (Monday), 9am to 13 August 2019 (Tuesday), 4.30pm OR

Registration at school: 13 August 2019 (Tuesday), 14 August 2019 (Wednesday)

Eligibility: (Only for children who are Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents) For a child who is not yet registered in a primary school after Phase 2C.

Results announced: 21 August 2019 (Wednesday)

PROCEDURE FOR PHASE 2C, PHASE 2C SUPPLEMENTARY

Parent is to submit the registration form (available at the school during registration) and required documents at the primary school. In case of P1-IS online registration, parents will need to produce the original of each required documents to the school, when requested by the school, or upon reporting to the school.

Alternatively, parents can authorise a person to register their child on their behalf. An original letter of authorisation is required from the parent.

Singapore Citizens (SCs) will be given absolute priority over Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) when balloting is necessary in a specific phase.

Note: Parents of Singapore Citizen or Singapore Permanent Resident children who have not obtained a school place after Phase 2C Supplementary can request MOE to facilitate the child's placement to a school which still has vacancies.

PHASE 3

Dates: Registration at school in October 2019

Eligibility:

Only for non-Singapore Citizen (SC) / non-Permanent Resident (PR) children who have indicated their interest and are informed by MOE in October 2019 that they can be offered a P1 place.

All non-SC / non-PR children should first submit an online indication of interest form from 4 June 2019 (Tuesday), 9am to 10 June 2019 (Monday), 4.30pm.

Those who do not submit the indication of interest form to MOE by by 10 June 2019 will not be able to register during Phase 3 of the 2019 P1 Registration Exercise.

Results announced: By 31 October 2019 (Thursday)

Procedure:

Step 1: Submit an online indication of interest form via the MOE P1 website, from 4 to 10 June 2019, AND

Step 2: Non-SC / non-PR children who have submitted the indication of interest form and are notified in October by MOE that they can be offered a P1 place in the school, must register in-person at the designated schools during Phase 3 of the 2019 P1 Registration Exercise (in late October 2019).

