P1 registration 2021: Here are the schools with vacancies in Phase 2C

Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration exercise has finally come to a close. On Aug 12, the Ministry of Education (MOE) released the list of schools that still have vacancies.
Primary 1 registration 2021 Phase 2C: List of schools with vacancies
|
Name of school
|
Available
|
Number
|
Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School
|164
|26
|
Anchor Green Primary School
|95
|48
|
Ang Mo Kio Primary School
|181
|50
|
Angsana Primary School
|195
|79
|
Beacon Primary School
|160
|51
|
Bedok Green Primary School
|204
|35
|
Bendemeer Primary School
|173
|53
|
Blangah Rise Primary School
|122
|11
|
Boon Lay Garden Primary School
|175
|41
|
Bukit Timah Primary School
|
142
Maximum vacancies
available to PRs: 40
|81
|
Bukit View Primary School
|
166
|
37
|
Canossa Catholic Primary School
|92
|59
|
Cantonment Primary School
|177
|66
|
Casuarina Primary School
|77
|44
|
Cedar Primary School
|193
|72
|
Changkat Primary School
|
Available vacancies
Maximum vacancies
|56
|
CHIJ (Katong) Primary
|
85
|72
|
CHIJ (Kellock)
|119
|81
|
CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel
|65
|54
|
CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace
|115
|84
|
Clementi Primary School
|
Available vacancies
Maximum vacancies
|100
|
Concord Primary School
|118
|113
|
Corporation Primary School
|187
|39
|
Damai Primary School
|198
|40
|
Dazhong Primary School
|88
|72
|
De La Salle School
|102
|100
|
East Spring Primary School
|143
|70
|
Edgefield Primary School1
|134
|80
|
Endeavour Primary School
|156
|70
|
Evergreen Primary School
|112
|72
|
Farrer Park Primary School
|159
|34
|
Fernvale Primary School
|148
|81
|
First Toa Payoh Primary School
|182
|19
|
Fuchun Primary School
|124
|50
|
Fuhua Primary School
|108
|58
|
Gan Eng Seng Primary School
|167
|29
|
Geylang Methodist School (Primary)
|141
|141
|
Greendale Primary School
|219
|30
|
Greenridge Primary School
|145
|46
|
Greenwood Primary School
|147
|101
|
Jiemin Primary School
|130
|76
|
Jing Shan Primary School
|75
|72
|
Junyuan Primary School
|109
|96
|
Jurong Primary School
|86
|80
|
Kranji Primary School
|125
|13
|
Lianhua Primary School
|173
|38
|
Marsiling Primary School
|
Available vacancies
Maximum vacancies
|93
|
Mayflower Primary School
|132
|34
|
Meridian Primary School
|153
|24
|
Montfort Junior School
|137
|45
|
New Town Primary School
|225
|24
|
North Spring Primary School
|
Available vacancies
166
Maximum vacancies
|54
|
North View Primary School
|147
|104
|
North Vista Primary School
|145
|64
|
Northoaks Primary School
|140
|17
|
Northshore Primary School
|223
|93
|
Palm View Primary School
|172
|89
|
Park View Primary School
|
Available vacancies
118
Maximum vacancies
35
|83
|
Pei Tong Primary School
|188
|39
|
Peiying Primary School
|126
|44
|
Punggol Cove Primary School
|102
|96
|
Punggol View Primary School
|76
|66
|
Qihua Primary School
|137
|52
|
Queenstown Primary School
|119
|112
|
Seng Kang Primary School
|198
|31
|
Si Ling Primary School
|103
|24
|
St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School
|161
|37
|
St. Gabriel’s Primary School
|83
|75
|
St. Stephen’s School
|145
|77
|
Tampines North Primary School
|155
|62
|
Teck Ghee Primary School
|110
|93
|
Teck Whye Primary School
|175
|12
|
Telok Kurau Primary School
|95
|63
|
Townsville Primary School
|135
|36
|
Unity Primary School
|155
|61
|
West Grove Primary School
|151
|98
|
West View Primary School
|136
|37
|
Woodlands Ring Primary School
|147
|62
|
Xinghua Primary School
|187
|34
|
Xingnan Primary School
|204
|99
|
Xishan Primary School
|112
|72
|
Yew Tee Primary School
|155
|65
|
Yio Chu Kang Primary School
|154
|40
|
Yishun Primary School
|94
|64
|
Yuhua Primary School
|175
|37
|
Yumin Primary School
|104
|28
|
Zhangde Primary School
|113
|85
|
Zhenghua Primary School
|124
|92
|
Zhonghua Primary School
|144
|17
The final result of Phase 2 will be announced on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021.
According to MOE, 40 places will be reserved in each school for Phases 2B and 2C (20 places each) and the final balloting status of all schools will be shared at the end of each registration phase.
MOE also explains on their official website: “At the end of Phase 2A(2), remaining places will be split equally between Phases 2B and 2C. If there are vacancies left at the end of Phase 2B, the remaining places will be carried forward to Phase 2C.”
“A cap on the intake of Permanent Resident (PR) children will be applied in Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary in some schools, to prevent concentration of PR children in our primary schools,” MOE adds.
Balloting for Phase 2C
As for balloting, about half of all the primary schools in Singapore will go to the balloting stage in the fifth phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise.
According to updates on the Ministry of Education website (updated on Thursday evening, Aug 12), out of the 181 primary schools, 89 will go to a ballot in Phase 2C.
The final balloting status of all primary schools will be shared by MOE at the end of each registration phase.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.