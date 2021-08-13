P1 registration 2021: Here are the schools with vacancies in Phase 2C

Sarmistha Neogy
theAsianparent
The Ministry of Education (MOE) has released the list of schools that still have vacancies available in phase 2C. Check for vacancies in your preferred schools.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps

Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration exercise has finally come to a close. On Aug 12, the Ministry of Education (MOE) released the list of schools that still have vacancies.

Primary 1 registration 2021 Phase 2C: List of schools with vacancies

Name of school

Available
vacancy

Number
of applicants

Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School

 164 26

Anchor Green Primary School

 95 48

Ang Mo Kio Primary School

 181 50

Angsana Primary School

 195 79

Beacon Primary School

 160 51

Bedok Green Primary School

 204 35

Bendemeer Primary School

 173 53

Blangah Rise Primary School

 122 11

Boon Lay Garden Primary School

 175 41

Bukit Timah Primary School

142

 
Maximum vacancies
available to PRs: 40
 81

Bukit View Primary School

166

 

37

 

 

Canossa Catholic Primary School

 92 59

Cantonment Primary School

 177 66

Casuarina Primary School

 77 44

Cedar Primary School

 193 72

Changkat Primary School

Available vacancies
in Phase 2C: 150

Maximum vacancies
available to PRs: 40

 56 

CHIJ (Katong) Primary

85

 
 72

CHIJ (Kellock)

 119 81

CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel

 65 54

CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace

 115 84

Clementi Primary School

Available vacancies
in Phase 2C: 159

Maximum vacancies
available to PRs: 45

 100

Concord Primary School

 118  113

Corporation Primary School

 187 39

Damai Primary School

 198 40

Dazhong Primary School

 88 72

De La Salle School

 102 100

East Spring Primary School

 143 70

Edgefield Primary School1

 134 80

Endeavour Primary School

 156 70

Evergreen Primary School

 112 72

Farrer Park Primary School

 159 34

Fernvale Primary School

 148 81

First Toa Payoh Primary School

 182 19

Fuchun Primary School

 124 50

Fuhua Primary School

 108 58

Gan Eng Seng Primary School

 167 29

Geylang Methodist School (Primary)

 141 141

Greendale Primary School

 219 30

Greenridge Primary School

 145 46

Greenwood Primary School

 147 101

Jiemin Primary School

 130 76

Jing Shan Primary School

 75 72

Junyuan Primary School

 109 96

Jurong Primary School

 86 80

Kranji Primary School

 125 13

Lianhua Primary School

 173 38

Marsiling Primary School

Available vacancies
in Phase 2C: 166

Maximum vacancies
available to PRs: 43

 93

Mayflower Primary School

 132 34

Meridian Primary School

 153 24

Montfort Junior School

 137 45

New Town Primary School

 225 24

North Spring Primary School

Available vacancies
in Phase 2C

166

Maximum vacancies
available to PRs: 45

 54 

North View Primary School

 147 104

North Vista Primary School

 145 64

Northoaks Primary School

 140 17

Northshore Primary School

 223 93

Palm View Primary School

 172 89

Park View Primary School

Available vacancies
in Phase 2C

118

Maximum vacancies
available to PRs

35

 
 83

Pei Tong Primary School

 188 39

Peiying Primary School

 126 44

Punggol Cove Primary School

 102 96

Punggol View Primary School

 76 66

Qihua Primary School

 137 52

Queenstown Primary School

 119 112

Seng Kang Primary School

 198 31

Si Ling Primary School

 103 24

St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School

 161 37

St. Gabriel’s Primary School

 83 75

St. Stephen’s School

 145 77

Tampines North Primary School

 155 62

Teck Ghee Primary School

 110 93

Teck Whye Primary School

 175 12

Telok Kurau Primary School

 95 63

Townsville Primary School

 135 36

Unity Primary School

 155 61

West Grove Primary School

 151 98

West View Primary School

 136 37

Woodlands Ring Primary School

 147 62

Xinghua Primary School

 187 34

Xingnan Primary School

 204 99

Xishan Primary School

 112 72

Yew Tee Primary School

 155 65

Yio Chu Kang Primary School

 154 40

Yishun Primary School

 94 64

Yuhua Primary School

 175 37

Yumin Primary School

 104 28

Zhangde Primary School

 113 85

Zhenghua Primary School

 124 92

Zhonghua Primary School

 144 17

The final result of Phase 2 will be announced on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021.

According to MOE, 40 places will be reserved in each school for Phases 2B and 2C (20 places each) and the final balloting status of all schools will be shared at the end of each registration phase.

MOE also explains on their official website: “At the end of Phase 2A(2), remaining places will be split equally between Phases 2B and 2C. If there are vacancies left at the end of Phase 2B, the remaining places will be carried forward to Phase 2C.”

“A cap on the intake of Permanent Resident (PR) children will be applied in Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary in some schools, to prevent concentration of PR children in our primary schools,” MOE adds.

Balloting for Phase 2C

As for balloting, about half of all the primary schools in Singapore will go to the balloting stage in the fifth phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise.

According to updates on the Ministry of Education website (updated on Thursday evening, Aug 12), out of the 181 primary schools, 89 will go to a ballot in Phase 2C.

The final balloting status of all primary schools will be shared by MOE at the end of each registration phase.

This article was first published in theAsianparent

#Education and Schools #Primary 1 registration #Ministry of Education #Primary school