P1 registration 2021: Here are the schools with vacancies in Phase 2C

Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration exercise has finally come to a close. On Aug 12, the Ministry of Education (MOE) released the list of schools that still have vacancies.

Name of school Available

vacancy Number

of applicants Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School 164 26 Anchor Green Primary School 95 48 Ang Mo Kio Primary School 181 50 Angsana Primary School 195 79 Beacon Primary School 160 51 Bedok Green Primary School 204 35 Bendemeer Primary School 173 53 Blangah Rise Primary School 122 11 Boon Lay Garden Primary School 175 41 Bukit Timah Primary School 142 Maximum vacancies

available to PRs: 40 81 Bukit View Primary School 166 37 Canossa Catholic Primary School 92 59 Cantonment Primary School 177 66 Casuarina Primary School 77 44 Cedar Primary School 193 72 Changkat Primary School Available vacancies

in Phase 2C: 150 Maximum vacancies

available to PRs: 40 56 CHIJ (Katong) Primary 85 72 CHIJ (Kellock) 119 81 CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel 65 54 CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace 115 84 Clementi Primary School Available vacancies

in Phase 2C: 159 Maximum vacancies

available to PRs: 45 100 Concord Primary School 118 113 Corporation Primary School 187 39 Damai Primary School 198 40 Dazhong Primary School 88 72 De La Salle School 102 100 East Spring Primary School 143 70 Edgefield Primary School1 134 80 Endeavour Primary School 156 70 Evergreen Primary School 112 72 Farrer Park Primary School 159 34 Fernvale Primary School 148 81 First Toa Payoh Primary School 182 19 Fuchun Primary School 124 50 Fuhua Primary School 108 58 Gan Eng Seng Primary School 167 29 Geylang Methodist School (Primary) 141 141 Greendale Primary School 219 30 Greenridge Primary School 145 46 Greenwood Primary School 147 101 Jiemin Primary School 130 76 Jing Shan Primary School 75 72 Junyuan Primary School 109 96 Jurong Primary School 86 80 Kranji Primary School 125 13 Lianhua Primary School 173 38 Marsiling Primary School Available vacancies

in Phase 2C: 166 Maximum vacancies

available to PRs: 43 93 Mayflower Primary School 132 34 Meridian Primary School 153 24 Montfort Junior School 137 45 New Town Primary School 225 24 North Spring Primary School Available vacancies

in Phase 2C 166 Maximum vacancies

available to PRs: 45 54 North View Primary School 147 104 North Vista Primary School 145 64 Northoaks Primary School 140 17 Northshore Primary School 223 93 Palm View Primary School 172 89 Park View Primary School Available vacancies

in Phase 2C 118 Maximum vacancies

available to PRs 35 83 Pei Tong Primary School 188 39 Peiying Primary School 126 44 Punggol Cove Primary School 102 96 Punggol View Primary School 76 66 Qihua Primary School 137 52 Queenstown Primary School 119 112 Seng Kang Primary School 198 31 Si Ling Primary School 103 24 St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School 161 37 St. Gabriel’s Primary School 83 75 St. Stephen’s School 145 77 Tampines North Primary School 155 62 Teck Ghee Primary School 110 93 Teck Whye Primary School 175 12 Telok Kurau Primary School 95 63 Townsville Primary School 135 36 Unity Primary School 155 61 West Grove Primary School 151 98 West View Primary School 136 37 Woodlands Ring Primary School 147 62 Xinghua Primary School 187 34 Xingnan Primary School 204 99 Xishan Primary School 112 72 Yew Tee Primary School 155 65 Yio Chu Kang Primary School 154 40 Yishun Primary School 94 64 Yuhua Primary School 175 37 Yumin Primary School 104 28 Zhangde Primary School 113 85 Zhenghua Primary School 124 92 Zhonghua Primary School 144 17

The final result of Phase 2 will be announced on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021.

According to MOE, 40 places will be reserved in each school for Phases 2B and 2C (20 places each) and the final balloting status of all schools will be shared at the end of each registration phase.

MOE also explains on their official website: “At the end of Phase 2A(2), remaining places will be split equally between Phases 2B and 2C. If there are vacancies left at the end of Phase 2B, the remaining places will be carried forward to Phase 2C.”

“A cap on the intake of Permanent Resident (PR) children will be applied in Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary in some schools, to prevent concentration of PR children in our primary schools,” MOE adds.

Balloting for Phase 2C

As for balloting, about half of all the primary schools in Singapore will go to the balloting stage in the fifth phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise.

According to updates on the Ministry of Education website (updated on Thursday evening, Aug 12), out of the 181 primary schools, 89 will go to a ballot in Phase 2C.

The final balloting status of all primary schools will be shared by MOE at the end of each registration phase.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.