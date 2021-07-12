P1 registration 2021: Update on school vacancies for Phase 2A(1)

Phase 2A(1) of the Primary 1 Registration exercise has officially closed. The P1 Registration phase was conducted from 9am to 4.30pm on Wednesday (July 7).

You can keep yourselves updated with the vacancies and balloting for this year's P1 Registration exercise per phase through the Ministry of Education's (MOE) official website.

The ministry will be releasing the final balloting status of each school after the end of each P1 Registration phase.

2021 P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) has closed

PHOTO: Facebook/Ministry of Education

As you may know, in the 20201 P1 Registration Phase 2A(1), those eligible include children whose parents are former students of the primary school and joined the alumni association no later than June 30, 2020.

In addition, this phase was also open to children whose parents are members of the School Advisory or Management Committee.

According to MOE, the results will be released on Tuesday (July 13) so stay tuned until then.

Primary school vacancies and balloting in the 2021 P1 Registration Exercise Phase 2A(1)

Before looking into the latest vacancies and balloting, you should also note the following information:

MOE is reserving 40 places in each school for Phases 2B and 2C (20 places each)

The remaining places will be split equally between Phases 2B and 2C when Phase 2A(2) ends

If by the end of phase 2B there are still vacancies left, the remaining places will be carried forward to Phase 2C

As of Friday (July 9), the following were the available vacancies for P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) in this year's registration exercise (in all 181 schools in Singapore):

School name Available vacancies in P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) Number of applicants Admiralty Primary School 87 – Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School 130 – Ai Tong School 113 113 Alexandra Primary School 65 – Anchor Green Primary School 113 – Anderson Primary School 84 1 Ang Mo Kio Primary School 152 – Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) 142 97 Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) 141 103 Angsana Primary School 162 – Beacon Primary School 128 – Bedok Green Primary School 177 – Bendemeer Primary School 141 – Blangah Rise Primary School 92 1 Boon Lay Garden Primary School 139 – Bukit Panjang Primary School 103 17 Bukit Timah Primary School 107 1 Bukit View Primary School 137 – Canberra Primary School 115 1 Canossa Catholic Primary School 77 5 Cantonment Primary School 140 – Casuarina Primary School 57 1 Catholic High School (Primary Section) 119 123

*Balloting will be conducted Cedar Primary School 164 – Changkat Primary School 124 – CHIJ (Kellock) 117 – CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel 67 – CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity 146 – CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace 100 1 CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) 119 52 CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary Section) 77 121

*Balloting will be conducted Chongfu School 120 40 Chongzheng Primary School 53 – Chua Chu Kang Primary School 108 – Clementi Primary School 146 – Compassvale Primary School 109 – Concord Primary School 106 – Corporation Primary School 158 1 Damai Primary School 167 – Dazhong Primary School 89 – De La Salle School 105 8 East Spring Primary School 103 – Edgefield Primary School 100 – Elias Park Primary School 69 – Endeavour Primary School 126 – Evergreen Primary School 86 – Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) 106 75 Farrer Park Primary School 132 – Fengshan Primary School 70 – Fern Green Primary School 121 1 Fernvale Primary School 160 – First Toa Payoh Primary School 152 – Frontier Primary School 83 1 Fuchun Primary School 97 – Fuhua Primary School 92 – Gan Eng Seng Primary School 130 – Geylang Methodist School (Primary) 143 10 Gongshang Primary School 62 37 Greendale Primary School 181 – Greenridge Primary School 123 – Greenwood Primary School 119 – Haig Girls’ School 106 14 Henry Park Primary School 124 92 Holy Innocents’ Primary School 101 46 Hong Wen School 87 17 Horizon Primary School 62 – Huamin Primary School 107 1 Innova Primary School 52 – Jiemin Primary School 116 – Jing Shan Primary School 56 – Junyuan Primary School 125 – Jurong Primary School 78 – Jurong West Primary School 68 1 Keming Primary School 82 2 Kheng Cheng School 75 3 Kong Hwa School 101 31 Kranji Primary School 110 – Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School 118 9

Lakeside Primary School 100 1 Lianhua Primary School 149 – Maha Bodhi School 160 55 Maris Stella High School (Primary Section) 177 73 Marsiling Primary School 106 – Marymount Convent School 156 1 Mayflower Primary School 103 – Mee Toh School 139 7 Meridian Primary School 115 – Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 92 69 Montfort Junior School 120 2 Nan Chiau Primary School 126 20 Nan Hua Primary School 93 88 Nanyang Primary School 140 150

*Balloting will be conducted Naval Base Primary School 122 – New Town Primary School 193 – Ngee Ann Primary School 114 2 North Spring Primary School 132 – North View Primary School 122 1 North Vist Primary School 157 –

Northland Primary School 91 21 Northoaks Primary School 112 – Northshore Primary School 194 – Oasis Primary School 116 1 Opera Estate Primary School 88 – Palm View Primary School 144 – Park View Primary School 87 – Pasir Ris Primary School 59 1 Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 157 56 Pei Chun Public School 130 99

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School 71 86

*Balloting will be conducted Pei Tong Primary School 188 5 Peiying Primary School 104 – Poi Ching School 112 11 Princess Elizabeth Primary School 68 13 Punggol Cove Primary School 124 – Punggol Green Primary School 92 – Punggol Primary School 59 – Punggol View Primary School 128 1 Qifa Primary School 139 –

Qihua Primary School 121 1 Queenstown Primary School 107 – Radin Mas Primary School 78 30 Raffles Girls’ Primary School 166 45 Red Swastika School 106 87 River Valley Primary School 78 – Riverside Primary School 89 – Rivervale Primary School 108 – Rosyth School 81 102

*Balloting will be conducted Rulang Primary School 96 71

Sembawang Primary School 74 – Seng Kang Primary School 168 – Sengkang Green Primary School 124 – Shuqun Primary School 77 6 Si Ling Primary School 72 – Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School 91 60 South View Primary School 114 41 Springdale Primary School 100 – St. Andrew’s Junior School 129 47 St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School 142 1

St. Anthony’s Primary School 90 17 St. Gabriel’s Primary School 82 5 St. Hilda’s Primary School 97 67 St. Joseph’s Institution Junior 138 43 St. Margaret’s Primary School 100 19 St. Stephen’s School 152 3 Tampines North Primary School 126 – Tampines Primary School 104 1 Tanjong Katong Priamry School 82 – Tao Nan School 146 119

Teck Ghee Primary School 93 – Teck Whye Primary School 144 – Telok Kurau Primary School 81 2 Temasek Primary School 52 41 Townsville Primary School 109 1 Unity Primary School 123 – Valour Primary School 175 – Waterway Primary School 91 – Wellington Primary School 107 – West Grove Primary School 126 –

West Spring Primary School 92 – West View Primary School 102 – Westwood Primary School 114 – White Sands Primary School 57 – Woodgrove Primary School 67 2 Woodlands Primary School 76 – Woodlands Ring Primary School 120 – Xinghua Primary School 157 – Xingnan Primary School 188 – Xinmin Primary School 83 1 Xishan Primary school 90 –

Yangzheng Primary School 72 5 Yew Tee Primary School 128 1 Yio Chu Kang Primary School 114 – Yishun Primary School 78 – Yu Neng Primary School 61 22 Yuhua Primary School 150 – Yumin Primary School 82 – Zhangde Primary School 88 1 Zhenghua Primary School 122 – Zhonghua Primary School 110 –

This article was first published in theAsianparent.