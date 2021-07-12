P1 registration 2021: Update on school vacancies for Phase 2A(1)

Phase 2A(1) of the Primary 1 Registration exercise has officially closed. The P1 Registration phase was conducted from 9am to 4.30pm on Wednesday (July 7).
You can keep yourselves updated with the vacancies and balloting for this year's P1 Registration exercise per phase through the Ministry of Education's (MOE) official website.
The ministry will be releasing the final balloting status of each school after the end of each P1 Registration phase.
2021 P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) has closed
As you may know, in the 20201 P1 Registration Phase 2A(1), those eligible include children whose parents are former students of the primary school and joined the alumni association no later than June 30, 2020.
In addition, this phase was also open to children whose parents are members of the School Advisory or Management Committee.
According to MOE, the results will be released on Tuesday (July 13) so stay tuned until then.
Primary school vacancies and balloting in the 2021 P1 Registration Exercise Phase 2A(1)
Before looking into the latest vacancies and balloting, you should also note the following information:
MOE is reserving 40 places in each school for Phases 2B and 2C (20 places each)
The remaining places will be split equally between Phases 2B and 2C when Phase 2A(2) ends
If by the end of phase 2B there are still vacancies left, the remaining places will be carried forward to Phase 2C
As of Friday (July 9), the following were the available vacancies for P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) in this year's registration exercise (in all 181 schools in Singapore):
|School name
|Available vacancies in P1 Registration Phase 2A(1)
|Number of applicants
|Admiralty Primary School
|87
|–
|Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School
|130
|–
|Ai Tong School
|113
|113
|Alexandra Primary School
|65
|–
|Anchor Green Primary School
|113
|–
|Anderson Primary School
|84
|1
|Ang Mo Kio Primary School
|152
|–
|Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
|142
|97
|Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
|141
|103
|Angsana Primary School
|162
|–
|Beacon Primary School
|128
|–
|Bedok Green Primary School
|177
|–
|Bendemeer Primary School
|141
|–
|Blangah Rise Primary School
|92
|1
|Boon Lay Garden Primary School
|139
|–
|Bukit Panjang Primary School
|103
|17
|Bukit Timah Primary School
|107
|1
|Bukit View Primary School
|137
|–
|Canberra Primary School
|115
|1
|Canossa Catholic Primary School
|77
|5
|Cantonment Primary School
|140
|–
|Casuarina Primary School
|57
|1
|Catholic High School (Primary Section)
|119
|123
*Balloting will be conducted
|Cedar Primary School
|164
|–
|Changkat Primary School
|124
|–
|CHIJ (Kellock)
|117
|–
|CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel
|67
|–
|CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity
|146
|–
|CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace
|100
|1
|CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
|119
|52
|CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary Section)
|77
|121
*Balloting will be conducted
|Chongfu School
|120
|40
|Chongzheng Primary School
|53
|–
|Chua Chu Kang Primary School
|108
|–
|Clementi Primary School
|146
|–
|Compassvale Primary School
|109
|–
|Concord Primary School
|106
|–
|Corporation Primary School
|158
|1
|Damai Primary School
|167
|–
|Dazhong Primary School
|89
|–
|De La Salle School
|105
|8
|East Spring Primary School
|103
|–
|Edgefield Primary School
|100
|–
|Elias Park Primary School
|69
|–
|Endeavour Primary School
|126
|–
|Evergreen Primary School
|86
|–
|Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
|106
|75
|Farrer Park Primary School
|132
|–
|Fengshan Primary School
|70
|–
|Fern Green Primary School
|121
|1
|Fernvale Primary School
|160
|–
|First Toa Payoh Primary School
|152
|–
|Frontier Primary School
|83
|1
|Fuchun Primary School
|97
|–
|Fuhua Primary School
|92
|–
|Gan Eng Seng Primary School
|130
|–
|Geylang Methodist School (Primary)
|143
|10
|Gongshang Primary School
|62
|37
|Greendale Primary School
|181
|–
|Greenridge Primary School
|123
|–
|Greenwood Primary School
|119
|–
|Haig Girls’ School
|106
|14
|Henry Park Primary School
|124
|92
|Holy Innocents’ Primary School
|101
|46
|Hong Wen School
|87
|17
|Horizon Primary School
|62
|–
|Huamin Primary School
|107
|1
|Innova Primary School
|52
|–
|Jiemin Primary School
|116
|–
|Jing Shan Primary School
|56
|–
|Junyuan Primary School
|125
|–
|Jurong Primary School
|78
|–
|Jurong West Primary School
|68
|1
|Keming Primary School
|82
|2
|Kheng Cheng School
|75
|3
|Kong Hwa School
|101
|31
|Kranji Primary School
|110
|–
|Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
|118
|9
|Lakeside Primary School
|100
|1
|Lianhua Primary School
|149
|–
|Maha Bodhi School
|160
|55
|Maris Stella High School (Primary Section)
|177
|73
|Marsiling Primary School
|106
|–
|Marymount Convent School
|156
|1
|Mayflower Primary School
|103
|–
|Mee Toh School
|139
|7
|Meridian Primary School
|115
|–
|Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)
|92
|69
|Montfort Junior School
|120
|2
|Nan Chiau Primary School
|126
|20
|Nan Hua Primary School
|93
|88
|Nanyang Primary School
|140
|150
*Balloting will be conducted
|Naval Base Primary School
|122
|–
|New Town Primary School
|193
|–
|Ngee Ann Primary School
|114
|2
|North Spring Primary School
|132
|–
|North View Primary School
|122
|1
|North Vist Primary School
|157
|–
|Northland Primary School
|91
|21
|Northoaks Primary School
|112
|–
|Northshore Primary School
|194
|–
|Oasis Primary School
|116
|1
|Opera Estate Primary School
|88
|–
|Palm View Primary School
|144
|–
|Park View Primary School
|87
|–
|Pasir Ris Primary School
|59
|1
|Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)
|157
|56
|Pei Chun Public School
|130
|99
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|71
|86
*Balloting will be conducted
|Pei Tong Primary School
|188
|5
|Peiying Primary School
|104
|–
|Poi Ching School
|112
|11
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|68
|13
|Punggol Cove Primary School
|124
|–
|Punggol Green Primary School
|92
|–
|Punggol Primary School
|59
|–
|Punggol View Primary School
|128
|1
|Qifa Primary School
|139
|–
|Qihua Primary School
|121
|1
|Queenstown Primary School
|107
|–
|Radin Mas Primary School
|78
|30
|Raffles Girls’ Primary School
|166
|45
|Red Swastika School
|106
|87
|River Valley Primary School
|78
|–
|Riverside Primary School
|89
|–
|Rivervale Primary School
|108
|–
|Rosyth School
|81
|102
*Balloting will be conducted
|Rulang Primary School
|96
|71
|Sembawang Primary School
|74
|–
|Seng Kang Primary School
|168
|–
|Sengkang Green Primary School
|124
|–
|Shuqun Primary School
|77
|6
|Si Ling Primary School
|72
|–
|Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School
|91
|60
|South View Primary School
|114
|41
|Springdale Primary School
|100
|–
|St. Andrew’s Junior School
|129
|47
|St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School
|142
|1
|St. Anthony’s Primary School
|90
|17
|St. Gabriel’s Primary School
|82
|5
|St. Hilda’s Primary School
|97
|67
|St. Joseph’s Institution Junior
|138
|43
|St. Margaret’s Primary School
|100
|19
|St. Stephen’s School
|152
|3
|Tampines North Primary School
|126
|–
|Tampines Primary School
|104
|1
|Tanjong Katong Priamry School
|82
|–
|Tao Nan School
|146
|119
|Teck Ghee Primary School
|93
|–
|Teck Whye Primary School
|144
|–
|Telok Kurau Primary School
|81
|2
|Temasek Primary School
|52
|41
|Townsville Primary School
|109
|1
|Unity Primary School
|123
|–
|Valour Primary School
|175
|–
|Waterway Primary School
|91
|–
|Wellington Primary School
|107
|–
|West Grove Primary School
|126
|–
|West Spring Primary School
|92
|–
|West View Primary School
|102
|–
|Westwood Primary School
|114
|–
|White Sands Primary School
|57
|–
|Woodgrove Primary School
|67
|2
|Woodlands Primary School
|76
|–
|Woodlands Ring Primary School
|120
|–
|Xinghua Primary School
|157
|–
|Xingnan Primary School
|188
|–
|Xinmin Primary School
|83
|1
|Xishan Primary school
|90
|–
|Yangzheng Primary School
|72
|5
|Yew Tee Primary School
|128
|1
|Yio Chu Kang Primary School
|114
|–
|Yishun Primary School
|78
|–
|Yu Neng Primary School
|61
|22
|Yuhua Primary School
|150
|–
|Yumin Primary School
|82
|–
|Zhangde Primary School
|88
|1
|Zhenghua Primary School
|122
|–
|Zhonghua Primary School
|110
|–
This article was first published in theAsianparent.