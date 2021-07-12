P1 registration 2021: Update on school vacancies for Phase 2A(1)

Phase 2A(1) of the Primary 1 Registration exercise has officially closed. The P1 Registration phase was conducted from 9am to 4.30pm on Wednesday (July 7). 

You can keep yourselves updated with the vacancies and balloting for this year's P1 Registration exercise per phase through the Ministry of Education's (MOE) official website.

The ministry will be releasing the final balloting status of each school after the end of each P1 Registration phase.

2021 P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) has closed 

PHOTO: Facebook/Ministry of Education

As you may know, in the 20201 P1 Registration Phase 2A(1), those eligible include children whose parents are former students of the primary school and joined the alumni association no later than June 30, 2020.

In addition, this phase was also open to children whose parents are members of the School Advisory or Management Committee. 

According to MOE, the results will be released on Tuesday (July 13) so stay tuned until then. 

Primary school vacancies and balloting in the 2021 P1 Registration Exercise Phase 2A(1)

Before looking into the latest vacancies and balloting, you should also note the following information:

MOE is reserving 40 places in each school for Phases 2B and 2C (20 places each)

The remaining places will be split equally between Phases 2B and 2C when Phase 2A(2) ends

If by the end of phase 2B there are still vacancies left, the remaining places will be carried forward to Phase 2C

As of Friday (July 9), the following were the available vacancies for P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) in this year's registration exercise (in all 181 schools in Singapore): 

School name Available vacancies in P1 Registration Phase 2A(1) Number of applicants
Admiralty Primary School 87
Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School 130
Ai Tong School 113 113
Alexandra Primary School 65
Anchor Green Primary School 113
Anderson Primary School 84 1
Ang Mo Kio Primary School 152
Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) 142 97
Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) 141 103
Angsana Primary School 162
Beacon Primary School 128
Bedok Green Primary School 177
Bendemeer Primary School 141
Blangah Rise Primary School 92 1
Boon Lay Garden Primary School 139
Bukit Panjang Primary School 103 17
Bukit Timah Primary School 107 1
Bukit View Primary School 137
Canberra Primary School 115 1
Canossa Catholic Primary School  77 5
Cantonment Primary School 140
Casuarina Primary School 57 1
Catholic High School (Primary Section) 119 123
*Balloting will be conducted
Cedar Primary School 164
Changkat Primary School 124
CHIJ (Kellock) 117
CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel 67
CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity 146
CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace 100 1
CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) 119 52
CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary Section) 77 121
*Balloting will be conducted
Chongfu School 120 40
Chongzheng Primary School 53
Chua Chu Kang Primary School 108
Clementi Primary School 146
Compassvale Primary School 109
Concord Primary School 106
Corporation Primary School 158 1
Damai Primary School 167
Dazhong Primary School 89
De La Salle School 105 8
East Spring Primary School 103
Edgefield Primary School 100
Elias Park Primary School  69
Endeavour Primary School 126
Evergreen Primary School 86
Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) 106 75
Farrer Park Primary School 132
Fengshan Primary School 70
Fern Green Primary School 121 1
Fernvale Primary School 160
First Toa Payoh Primary School 152
Frontier Primary School 83 1
Fuchun Primary School 97
Fuhua Primary School 92
Gan Eng Seng Primary School 130
Geylang Methodist School (Primary) 143 10
Gongshang Primary School 62 37
Greendale Primary School 181
Greenridge Primary School 123
Greenwood Primary School 119
Haig Girls’ School 106 14
Henry Park Primary School 124 92
Holy Innocents’ Primary School 101 46
Hong Wen School 87 17
Horizon Primary School 62
Huamin Primary School 107 1
Innova Primary School 52
Jiemin Primary School 116
Jing Shan Primary School 56
Junyuan Primary School 125
Jurong Primary School 78
Jurong West Primary School 68 1
Keming Primary School 82 2
Kheng Cheng School 75 3
Kong Hwa School 101 31
Kranji Primary School 110
Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School 118 9
Lakeside Primary School 100 1
Lianhua Primary School 149
Maha Bodhi School 160 55
Maris Stella High School (Primary Section) 177 73
Marsiling Primary School 106
Marymount Convent School 156 1
Mayflower Primary School 103
Mee Toh School 139 7
Meridian Primary School 115
Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 92 69
Montfort Junior School 120 2
Nan Chiau Primary School 126 20
Nan Hua Primary School 93 88
Nanyang Primary School 140 150
*Balloting will be conducted
Naval Base Primary School 122
New Town Primary School 193
Ngee Ann Primary School 114 2
North Spring Primary School 132
North View Primary School  122 1
North Vist Primary School 157
Northland Primary School 91 21
Northoaks Primary School 112
Northshore Primary School 194
Oasis Primary School 116 1
Opera Estate Primary School 88
Palm View Primary School 144
Park View Primary School 87
Pasir Ris Primary School 59 1
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 157 56
Pei Chun Public School 130 99
Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School 71 86
*Balloting will be conducted
Pei Tong Primary School 188 5
Peiying Primary School 104
Poi Ching School 112 11
Princess Elizabeth Primary School 68 13
Punggol Cove Primary School 124
Punggol Green Primary School 92
Punggol Primary School 59
Punggol View Primary School 128 1
Qifa Primary School  139
Qihua Primary School 121 1
Queenstown Primary School 107
Radin Mas Primary School 78 30
Raffles Girls’ Primary School 166 45
Red Swastika School 106 87
River Valley Primary School 78
Riverside Primary School 89
Rivervale Primary School 108
Rosyth School 81 102
*Balloting will be conducted
Rulang Primary School 96 71
Sembawang Primary School 74
Seng Kang Primary School 168
Sengkang Green Primary School 124
Shuqun Primary School 77 6
Si Ling Primary School 72
Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School 91 60
South View Primary School 114 41
Springdale Primary School 100
St. Andrew’s Junior School 129 47
St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School 142 1
St. Anthony’s Primary School 90 17
St. Gabriel’s Primary School 82 5
St. Hilda’s Primary School 97 67
St. Joseph’s Institution Junior 138 43
St. Margaret’s Primary School 100 19
St. Stephen’s School 152 3
Tampines North Primary School 126
Tampines Primary School 104 1
Tanjong Katong Priamry School 82
Tao Nan School 146 119
Teck Ghee Primary School 93
Teck Whye Primary School 144
Telok Kurau Primary School 81 2
Temasek Primary School 52 41
Townsville Primary School 109 1
Unity Primary School 123
Valour Primary School 175
Waterway Primary School 91
Wellington Primary School 107
West Grove Primary School 126
West Spring Primary School 92
West View Primary School 102
Westwood Primary School 114
White Sands Primary School 57
Woodgrove Primary School 67 2
Woodlands Primary School 76
Woodlands Ring Primary School 120
Xinghua Primary School 157
Xingnan Primary School 188
Xinmin Primary School 83 1
Xishan Primary school 90
Yangzheng Primary School 72 5
Yew Tee Primary School 128 1
Yio Chu Kang Primary School 114
Yishun Primary School 78
Yu Neng Primary School 61 22
Yuhua Primary School 150
Yumin Primary School 82
Zhangde Primary School 88 1
Zhenghua Primary School  122
Zhonghua Primary School 110

