Packing for childcare: 6 things kids need

PHOTO: Unsplash
Young Parents

Packing for childcare can be confusing especially if this is your first time sending a child off to preschool. You want to make sure he has everything he needs, but you don't want him to lug an unnecessarily full or heavy bag around, either.

When it was time to pack her three-year-old son's bag for preschool, Pauline Lim admits she went overboard. "I put everything in there but the kitchen sink!" recalls the 33-year-old account executive with a laugh.

"I basically stuffed his bag with books, soft toys, snacks, his favourite blanket, and other random things that he insisted on taking with him. I wanted him to be comfortable and happy, so I didn't consider if he'd even be able to carry his bag on his own.

Pauline continues, "When he was finally ready to leave the house, I realised how ridiculous he looked, with his heavy, stuffed-to-the-brim bag. I took out half the items inside and off he went."

Here's what our experts recommend.

WATER BOTTLE

This is essential to help your little one stay hydrated throughout the day, says Fiona Walker, chief executive officer and principal of schools of Julia Gabriel Education.

Being dehydrated can lead to lethargy, headaches, and a loss of concentration. Encourage him to sip from his water bottle throughout the day. This will also get him into the habit of drinking water regularly.

SUNSCREEN

Photo: Pixabay

A small bottle may come in handy, says Fiona. Show your child how to apply it and remind him to put it on when he's outdoors and exposed to the sun.

Again, you want to help him develop good personal habits - in this case, protecting his skin from the damaging effects of sun exposure.

BATH TOWEL AND A CHANGE OF CLOTHES

Photo: Pixabay

Fairuniza Alias, principal of Learning Vision at CET East Campus, says that having a towel and an extra set of clean clothes on hand will help your child feel refreshed for his afternoon activities, or if he wets or soils himself.

You can also include a plastic bag for him to store his wet or dirty clothes in. If he is still being toilet-trained, pack a few diapers and spare underwear as well.

HEALTHY SNACK

Even if his school provides a snack, it's good to pack light bites that he can munch on during his journey home, says Fiona.

Young children need to eat more frequently than three times a day, so a healthy snack will prevent him from feeling lethargic and hungry.

Try a piece of fruit, a small container of cereal, a small wrap or sandwich, or a handful of baby carrots.

TOOTHBRUSH AND TOOTHPASTE

Photo: Pixabay

Encourage your child to brush his teeth after lunch and before his afternoon nap every day, so he gets used to maintaining oral hygiene, says Fairuniza.

You may also want to include a small mug with a cover so that he can rinse his mouth easily.

HIS FAVOURITE BOOK OR TOY

Photo: Unsplash

Besides giving comfort to your little one if he misses home, a book or a small toy also provides a welcome distraction during his journey home, says Fiona.

Make sure these items are clearly labelled with his name to avoid misunderstandings with other kids.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about

child childcare Children and Youth
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
Singapore returning $50.3 million linked to 1MDB scandal
Singapore returning $50.3 million linked to 1MDB scandal
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing &#039;less than 2 minutes after house call&#039;
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing 'less than 2 minutes after house call'
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour

Home Works

House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is

SERVICES