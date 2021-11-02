Pagani appoints Eurokars Supersports as official importer and dealer

Pagani has appointed Eurokars Supersports as the official importer and dealer for Singapore.

This is part of its plans to increase its presence in Singapore, as well as the region.

Pagani founder, Horacio Pagani, believes that Eurokars, with their knowledge and good track record within the region, is their most suitable partner for this expansion.

He said that it is "pivotal" for Pagani to reach a larger audience in Southeast Asia, as it is where "some of the most discerning car collectors are".

Eurokars' Executive Chairman, Karsono Swee, echoed Horacio Pagani's sentiment, saying that the Pagani expansion is an "important milestone", in bringing this exclusive product and exclusive experience closer to its local clientele base as well as in the region.

The Pagani Singapore Brand Experience and Service Centre will be located at 5 Leng Kee Road.

It will provide clients an "exceptional configuration experience" as well as " excellent after-sales services", just as that of the Italian headquarters.

It is expected that the facility will be completed by 2022. It will also serve the needs of existing and Pagani customers in the region.

As an ultra-exclusive hypercar manufacturer, Pagani has the capacity to build 50 cars a year. Cars bound for the region in 2022 have all been accounted for.

EuroKars currently represents Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Mini, Mazda, MG and McLaren in Singapore.

