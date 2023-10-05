Pain during ovulation: Why does it happen and does it mean anything?

About 40 per cent of women experience pain during ovulation according to Better Health Channel, it's always harmless so don't worry too much.

But there are some instances when the pain is too severe it may be an indication of a more serious condition. In this article, we will talk about what is ovulation pain, its causes, and its treatment.

What is ovulation?

Ovulation is a vital part of the menstrual cycle when a mature egg is released from the ovary, typically occurring in the middle of the cycle. Here's a simplified overview:

Follicular phase: Ovarian follicles mature, each containing an immature egg.

LH surge: Mid-cycle, a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) triggers ovulation.

Ovulation: The mature follicle releases the egg, which heads to the fallopian tube for potential fertilisation.

Corpus Luteum formation: The empty follicle becomes the corpus luteum, producing progesterone to prepare the uterus for possible pregnancy.

Luteal phase: Progesterone levels rise, maintaining the uterine lining. If no pregnancy occurs, the corpus luteum breaks down, leading to a new cycle.

Ovulation is crucial for fertility. Tracking methods, like monitoring cervical mucus or using ovulation predictor kits, can help couples trying to conceive. Keep in mind that ovulation timing can vary, so tracking is helpful for identifying fertile days.

Ovulation typically occurs in the middle of the menstrual cycle, which for most women is around day 14 of a 28-day cycle. However, it's important to note that the timing of ovulation can vary from woman to woman and even from one menstrual cycle to another.

Several factors can influence when ovulation occurs, including the length of a woman's menstrual cycle and individual hormonal fluctuations.

Ovulation pain

Is ovulation supposed to hurt?

Experiencing cramps during ovulation can be a normal occurrence for many women. These cramps, known as mittelschmerz, typically occur midway through the menstrual cycle and are often described as sharp or twinge-like sensations on one side of the lower abdomen.

Ovulation pain occurs due to various factors associated with the process of ovulation, which is when a mature egg is released from the ovary. While the exact cause of ovulation pain isn't completely understood, several theories attempt to explain why it happens:

Follicle rupture

One leading theory suggests that ovulation pain occurs as a result of the ovarian follicle rupturing to release the mature egg. This rupture can cause irritation and minor bleeding in the pelvic area, leading to discomfort.

Peritoneal irritation

The egg's release can also lead to irritation of the peritoneum, the lining of the abdominal cavity, which may result in pain.

Smooth muscle contractions

Some experts propose that the contractions of smooth muscles in the uterus and fallopian tubes during ovulation may contribute to the pain.

Ovarian changes

Hormonal changes associated with ovulation can cause temporary enlargement of the ovaries, leading to stretching of ovarian tissue and potential pain.

If the pain is in the lower abdomen, it might even mean you have other health conditions, such as:

Endometriosis

Appendicitis

Pelvic inflammatory disease

It's important to note that not all women experience ovulation pain, and those who do may experience it differently in terms of severity and duration.

Ovulation pain is generally considered a normal part of the menstrual cycle and isn't usually a cause for concern. However, if the pain is severe, long-lasting, or accompanied by other concerning symptoms, it's advisable to consult a healthcare provider to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Ovulation pain symptoms

Where is ovulation pain usually felt?

Ovulation pain, known as mittelschmerz, is when some women feel a bit of stomach discomfort during their menstrual cycle. Here's what you might notice:

Pelvic pain: You might feel a mild to moderate ache or cramping in your lower belly, often on one side.

Duration: This discomfort usually lasts a few hours to a couple of days and usually comes on suddenly.

Location: It's usually on one side of your lower belly, where the ovary is releasing an egg. Sometimes it can switch sides from one cycle to the next.

Timing: This discomfort tends to happen around the middle of your cycle, roughly 14 days before your next period.

Other signs: You might also notice changes like clear and slippery cervical mucus, increased interest in sex, or a heightened sense of smell.

Ovulation pain and pregnancy success: Are they related

For some women, feeling ovulation pain can serve as an indicator of their fertile window, making it easier to time intercourse for conception.

While some women may experience discomfort or mild pain during ovulation, it doesn't necessarily indicate pregnancy.

Ovulation pain occurs when an egg is released from the ovary, and it's a natural part of the menstrual cycle. Pregnancy success depends on various factors, including timing intercourse with ovulation, the health of both partners and other medical considerations.

So, while ovulation pain can help pinpoint the fertile window, it doesn't guarantee or rule out pregnancy.

How to diagnose underlying causes of ovulation pain

Diagnosing the reasons behind ovulation pain (mittelschmerz) involves these steps:

Talk about it: Your doctor will ask about your menstrual cycle and pain symptoms.

Physical check: They'll do a physical exam to look for any issues in your pelvis or abdomen.

Tests: Depending on your situation, you might need a pelvic ultrasound, blood tests, or transvaginal ultrasound to rule out other problems.

Laparoscopy: In rare or confusing cases, a small camera may be used to directly check inside your pelvis.

Specialist help: If needed, you may be referred to a specialist for more evaluation and treatment.

Treatment for ovulation pain

Treatment for ovulation pain (mittelschmerz) is typically focused on relieving discomfort and managing symptoms. Here are some common approaches to alleviate ovulation pain:

Over-the-counter pain relievers

Heat therapy

Rest and relaxation

Prescription medications

Alternative therapies

Tracking and prediction

It's important to remember that mittelschmerz or ovulation pain is typically a normal part of the menstrual cycle, and most women do not require treatment beyond self-care measures.

However, if you experience severe or persistent ovulation pain, or if the pain is accompanied by other concerning symptoms, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare provider.

This is especially important to rule out any underlying gynaecological conditions or issues that may be contributing to the pain.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.