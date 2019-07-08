Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress

This picture taken on August 1, 2019 shows patrons creating watercolor and acrylic paintings at Splat Paint House in Singapore.

Singaporeans dressed in overalls squirted paint onto walls and canvases using water pistols and syringes at a new pop-up art studio where people get messy to relieve stress.

For S$39, guests at Splat Paint House get a package including canvas, paint, gloves and overalls.

There are no rules and no time limit -- people can keep going until they run out of paint, and let themselves loose on the walls when their canvas is full.

The studio has been compared to "rage rooms", where people can vent their anger by breaking objects.

But its founder Andrea Lim wants her clients to leave with a beautiful creation that they can proudly display in their homes.