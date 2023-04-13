Paling brings tabletop gaming tables to Singapore sans shipping hassles

Hearken! Paling, purveyor of fine gaming tables, joyfully announces that you need not pay through thy nose for an imported Wyrmwood table.

Through a noble partnership with two esteemed companies: Danovel, the maker of Singapore's heritage furniture, and Cosy Carpentry, the official assembler and delivery partner, you can buy and customise a table for tabletop gaming — be it Magic the Gathering or even Mahjong-using sustainably sourced woods designed to stand up to our punishing weather.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

While the gaming arm is pretty new, Paling has 30 years of expertise in industrial expertise in furniture, metalwork, and woodworking.

The parent company is based in Indonesia, but thanks to the partnership, you can visit the Danovel showroom to behold two majestic tables in the form of "The Brave", a hexagonal gaming table, and "The Knight", a square gaming table.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

More importantly, board game enthusiasts can have a hands-on experience and try out their features first-hand, such as the removable solid-wood toppers that allow for easy conversion of the gaming space into a dining or workspace.

For those who are particular about the integrity of the wood sources; not to worry, fam. All of Paling's furniture and accessories are made primarily from highly sustainable Indonesian hardwood such as Kamper, Mindi, and Meranti, which are naturally resistant to fungal decay and termites, and suitable for our harsh tropical climate.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

Of course, you are still welcome to request different hardwoods for a custom order, so long as the materials can be obtained legally. Need USB charging ports for those really long sessions? Ask and ye shall receive. For a price, of course.

Paling also has plans to expand into mainstream accessories, such as the Serenity headphone stands and The Hope series of monitor stands, made primarily from wood, of course. Nothing quite like a bit of an old-school vibe for the gaming room.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

Prices for the tables start from $5,734.80 for the Knight (four-seater), $7,603.20 for the Brave (six-seater) and $7,851.60 for the Initiate (eight-seater), which includes delivery and installation.

ALSO READ: Original Pokemon TCG set gets classic premium re-release

This article was first published in Potions.sg.