Pandora releases Disney Beauty and the Beast collection to celebrate 30 years of enchantment

A tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast just hit its 30th anniversary and to celebrate the Disney Princess tale, Pandora is releasing a Disney x Pandora Beauty and the Beast collection.

With charms featuring the iconic enchanted rose to beloved characters like Mrs. Potts and Chip, the Disney x Pandora Beauty and the Beast collection has a beautiful selection of charms for fans to choose from that will remind them to be brave, bright and bold just like Belle.

New to the jewellery brand family are:

Disney Beauty and the Beast Mrs. Potts and Chip Dangle Charm (S$89)

Disney Beauty and the Beast Dancing Dangle Charm (S$99)

Disney Beauty and the Beast Dancing Belle Dangle Charm (S$99)

Disney Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Dangle Charm (S$129)

Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle and Friends Charm (S$69)

Disney Beauty and the Beast Rose Ring (S$99)

The collection is currently available at all Pandora stores and on Pandora’s online store.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.