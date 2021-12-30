The Paper Bunny’s Jaime Lee shares mindful living tips for 2022

Many found 2021 to be a very trying year, but for Jaime Lee, it was a year to remember, both in her career and her personal life.

"We opened our first store after eight years of being online. The team has grown significantly this year, and I got pregnant with my second child after years of trying," says Jaime, who was a former legal counsel.

She launched The Paper Bunny with husband Justin Tan in 2013, and today, the local stationery and lifestyle company is sold in seven countries, including the US and South Africa.

If the pandemic has taught her anything, it's that happiness and rest are underrated.

Jaime feels that people crave meaning in their lives, and she hopes to give that sense of purpose at The Paper Bunny, by creating practical and functional pieces that would make a difference in their everyday lives.

Here, Jaime shares her mindful living tips for 2022.

Nothing is impossible

PHOTO: Jamie Lee

"In 2021, I've learnt that some things may not come naturally, or may even seem difficult, but with hard work, determination, sincerity and the right people around you, you can achieve something that you can be proud of.

There are many things I hope to improve on for 2022, and reflecting on my lessons for 2021 reminds me that if I apply my mind to it, despite how difficult it may seem, nothing is impossible."

Never stop being grateful

PHOTO: Jamie Lee

"I hope 2022 will be another year of gratefulness and giving thanks, even as we head into another year of uncertainty."

Indulge your wanderlust

PHOTO: Jamie Lee

"If I didn't have kids, I think I might just go ahead and travel. The world is too big not to be explored. This pandemic is here to stay, but life must go on!"

Live life to the fullest

PHOTO: Jamie Lee

"I think people are tired of feeling like life is going around in circles, never knowing what to expect next. So they will do all they can to build meaningful connections again."

Reducing is better than recycling

PHOTO: Jamie Lee

"As climate change becomes even more of a pressing issue, more companies are taking steps to make a change. To me, being sustainable is about reusing more and buying less. Less consumption is better than recycling. Purchase the right reusables for your life, and pieces that you will enjoy and use."

The best way to achieve your resolutions? Start small

PHOTO: Jamie Lee

"Start somewhere and start small, even if it means just one minute a day of reading or exercising. Get an accountability partner, or even better, someone to do it with you. I'm still learning this myself too!"

This article was first published in Her World Online.