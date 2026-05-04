'We've done everything we could': Lifestyle store Papermarket to close after 20 years

After two decades of selling craft products and more in Singapore, Papermarket will be closing.

The homegrown lifestyle store, founded by entrepreneur Elaine Ong, broke the news in an Instagram post on April 30.

"After 20 years, this is the hardest post we've had to write," the team wrote.

"We've done everything we could to keep going, including months of difficult conversations behind the scenes. But with rising costs, it is no longer sustainable for us to continue as a small, homegrown brand."

While the Papermarket team will miss the physical store space, they said they will miss the people most.

"Our team, many of whom have been with us for years, have served you with heart, care, and genuine friendships."

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Papermarket did not indicate a date for its final day of business at Great World.

To mark the end of an era, the store will hold a final sale, offering up to 70 per cent off items.

The furniture and display fixtures will also be available, but interested parties will need to do a self-collection.

"Come by, say hello, and celebrate the memories with us," Papermarket said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Papermarket for more details.

Following the announcement, numerous netizens expressed their sadness over the store's closure.

One called 20 years of business an "impressive feat" and asked if the online store would continue to operate. Papermarket replied, saying that customers can still make purchases on their website.

Another said that Papermarket has inspired many people to "create and gift with meaning".

Others who've patronised the business for years shared some of the fond memories they've made at Papermarket.

One recounted how she used to spend plenty of time at Papermarket's Raffles City store during her scrapbooking days.

"The smell of paper and crafts just filled the air. Will miss you and hoping the best for the team," she wrote.

Another customer, now 33, said she has been visiting the store since she was 16.

A staff member also talked about the friends she has made over the years of working with Papermarket.

"I've found genuine friendships with colleagues and VVIP's 12 to 13 years ago from this team. And I am proud to be part of this team.

"I know this wasn't just a business, it was a piece [of Elaine's] heart. You've worked hard for this," she said.

Papermarket, established in 2005, specialises in craft products such as stickers, stationery, DIY kits, and scrapbooking materials.

It also carries products from several lifestyle brands such as Lynk Artisan, Muzik Tiger, Sidersonline, and The Everyday Club.

Apart from Great World, Papermarket used to have outlets at Raffles City and Plaza Singapura.

Address: 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-120 Great World, Singapore 237994

Opening hours: Daily, 10.30am to 8.30pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com