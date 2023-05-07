Parenting on the edge: How hypomania affects your role as a parent

Parenthood can be an exhilarating and challenging journey. It can be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, where we experience both joy and stress. However, what happens when these emotions become excessive?

What if you are feeling irritable, impulsive, or have racing thoughts and do not understand why? It is possible that you may be exhibiting signs of hypomania, a mental disorder characterised by persistent elevated moods and disinhibited behaviour.

The problem is that many individuals may not be aware of their hypomanic episodes, and this can significantly impact their ability to parent effectively. Therefore, it is crucial to be aware of the signs and symptoms of hypomania, how it can affect you as a parent, and how to manage it to ensure a healthy and balanced life for both you and your family.

In this article, we will define hypomania, discuss its telltale signs, and explore how it can affect parents.

What is hypomania

Hypomania is a mood disorder that is characterised by episodes of elevated or irritable mood, increased energy, and decreased need for sleep. Hypomania is similar to mania, but the symptoms are less severe and do not interfere with daily functioning to the same extent. Hypomania can be a symptom of bipolar disorder, but it can also occur on its own.

The telltale signs of hypomania

There are several telltale signs of hypomania that individuals and their loved ones can look out for. One of the most common signs is an increase in energy and activity levels. This can manifest as restlessness, fidgeting, and a desire to engage in multiple activities at once.

Individuals may also experience racing thoughts and difficulty concentrating. They may talk rapidly and jump from one topic to another without completing their thoughts.

Another common sign of hypomania is an elevated or irritable mood. Individuals may feel more confident, optimistic, and self-assured than usual. They may also be more irritable, easily annoyed, and prone to anger. This can make it difficult for them to interact with others and may lead to conflicts in relationships.

Finally, individuals experiencing hypomania may have a decreased need for sleep. They may feel rested and energetic after only a few hours of sleep, or they may have trouble falling asleep altogether. This can lead to feelings of restlessness and fatigue during the day.

According to Mind.org, symptoms of hypomania can include the following:

Happy, euphoric or a sense of wellbeing

Uncontrollably excited, like you can't get your words out fast enough

Irritable and agitated

Increased sexual energy

Easily distracted, like your thoughts are racing, or you can't concentrate

Very confident or adventurous

Like you are untouchable or can't be harmed

Like you can perform physical and mental tasks better than normal

Like you understand, see or hear things that other people can't

These are also some behaviours that can be associated with hypomania:

Being more active than usual

Talking a lot, speaking very quickly, or not making sense to other people

Being very friendly

Saying or doing things that are inappropriate and out of character

Sleeping very little or not at all

Being rude or aggressive

Misusing drugs or alcohol

Spending money excessively or in a way that is unusual for you

Losing social inhibitions

Taking serious risks with your safety

Parenting with hypomania

As a parent, it can be particularly challenging to manage hypomania while also caring for children. The increased energy and activity levels associated with hypomania can make it difficult to slow down and focus on the needs of children.

Individuals may become easily distracted and may struggle to complete tasks such as meal preparation, household chores, and helping children with homework.

The elevated or irritable mood associated with hypomania can also make it difficult to interact with children in a positive and supportive way. Parents may become impatient, easily frustrated, and prone to anger, which can have a negative impact on their relationship with their children.

This can also make it difficult for children to understand what is happening and may lead to feelings of confusion and insecurity.

Finally, the decreased need for sleep associated with hypomania can make it difficult for parents to maintain a consistent schedule and may lead to feelings of fatigue and exhaustion. This can make it challenging to keep up with the demands of parenting and may lead to feelings of guilt and inadequacy.

Treatment for hypomania

Depending on the severity of symptoms, hypomania can negatively affect your role as a parent, and other relationships and responsibilities that you may have. Luckily, there are several treatment options that can help you minimise the symptoms:

Medications: Antipsychotic medications, mood stabilisers, and benzodiazepines are commonly used to manage hypomania. However, it is important to discuss medication options and potential side effects with a healthcare provider. Psychotherapy: Talk therapy can be beneficial in managing hypomania. Cognitive-behavioural therapy, psycho-education, and family-focused therapy are some examples of therapies that may be effective. Self-care Strategies: Self-care strategies can help manage hypomania, such as getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and avoiding drugs and alcohol. It can also be helpful to maintain a daily routine and to practise stress management techniques, such as yoga or meditation. Hospitalisation: In severe cases, hospitalisation may be necessary to manage hypomania. This can provide a safe and structured environment for stabilising mood and adjusting medications. Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT): ECT is a procedure in which an electric current is passed through the brain, triggering a brief seizure to produce changes in brain chemistry. It may be an option for people who have not responded to other treatments or who have severe hypomania or mania.

These are some possible treatment options for hypomania. It's important to note that treatment may vary depending on the individual and the severity of symptoms. It's always best to consult with a healthcare provider for personalised treatment recommendations.

Hypomania is a mood disorder that can be difficult to manage without proper treatment. Understanding the telltale signs of hypomania is important for individuals and their loved ones to recognise when an episode is occurring.

As a parent, it can be particularly challenging to manage hypomania while also caring for children. By understanding how hypomania affects parenting, individuals can take steps to manage their symptoms and maintain positive relationships with their children.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.