Parent's guide to safe fun at Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport

What's holding you back from taking your family to Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport's top level, if you've not? Featuring a mix of play attractions and gorgeous garden trails, the 14,000 sq m space - about the size of 11 Olympic-size swimming pools - opened on June 10 to much fanfare.

You've probably heard about the thrilling suspended net playgrounds and mazes - albeit occasional stories about visitors who hurt themselves during playtime. So, before going to Canopy Park, you'll want to know which are safe and suitable for you, your kids and the grandparents.

After all, entry isn't free. You can choose to buy tickets to respective play attractions in a la carte style or bundle packages.

Here's a handy guide for you, as we explore Canopy Park from the mildest to the most challenging attraction.

PETAL GARDEN

Think of this as a scale-down version of the flora displays that you might find at Gardens by the Bay.

This is great for all ages to literally stop and smell the roses - or orchids and whatever blooms that are in season.

The pathway is stroller- and wheelchair-friendly.

TOPIARY WALK

Along this garden trail at Canopy Park, you'll find flora displays of birds, peacock, elephant, crocodile, chameleon and orang utans.

Have fun coming up with the most imaginative photo pose with these cute creatures!

FOGGY BOWLS

Kids will feel like they're walking on "clouds" here! Designed to encourage them to explore and capture imagination, mist and fog are emitted intermittently from the artificial grass field.

DISCOVERY SLIDES

How much of a thrill-seeker are you? At Canopy Park, you can choose from a myriad of slides, which include mild ones to an almost vertical slope.

The latter is not for the faint-hearted and it's also compulsory to wear the protective gear - helmet as well as elbow and knee guards - that are provided in various sizes. You'll have to be at least 1.1m tall to enter here.

The first four attractions mentioned here are included in the Canopy Park admission ticket which goes for $4.50 per person. Now that's value for money!

HEDGE MAZE

Billed as Singapore's largest indoor hedge maze, this feels like an extended garden trail with decorative gates and surprising elements. At the end, you can walk up to a look-out platform to enjoy a view of the maze.

Again, this is suitable for all ages but we feel that it's not worth paying $10.80 per adult or $7.20 per child/senior for the experience.

CANOPY BRIDGE

As compared to other viewing decks around Jewel, this spot brings you closest to the spectacular HSBC Rain Vortex, which is said to be the world's tallest indoor waterfall at 40m high.

But if you have a phobia for height, you may not enjoy this experience. That's because the middle portion of this bridge is made up of glass bottom, and you could see yourself standing 23m above ground.

Take note that the $7.20 ticket to this attraction doesn't include Canopy Park admission and you're allowed up to 30 minutes here.

MIRROR MAZE

Kids will love navigating the tricky paths around the world's first mirror maze set in a garden. With mirrors all around you, you'll enjoy interesting photo angles, as well. Everyone is given a "wayfinding" foam stick, so they won't accidentally walk into a mirror wall.

Remind your children not to run or push one another and keep them accompanied at all times, especially if they're under 140cm.

MANULIFE SKY NETS – BOUNCING

At $19.80 per adult and $14.40 per child/senior, the suspended bouncing nets is the most expensive play attraction at Canopy Park, but we think it's the most fun, too. Kids have to be at least 1.1m tall to enter.

Most children and adults get the hang of bouncing on the net after a few minutes. There are slides on various levels, and the gradients are gentle enough.

Dress sensibly in covered shoes and pants, so you will not scratch yourself against the net.

You can't bring your belongings into the net playground, so leave them at the password-protected, free lockers nearby.

MANULIFE SKY NETS – WALKING

This looks easy, but it's surely the most challenging play attraction at Canopy Park. Made of thick, tough ropes reinforced with metal, the nets are pulled very taut.

You would have to tread really carefully until you are confident of your steps. It's definitely not a walk in the park, and we wouldn't recommend this experience for most kids and seniors. Get them tickets to the bouncing nets instead.

But if your children are raring to try the walking nets, you'll be glad that there are rangers (pictured) to lend them a helping hand.

CANOPY PARK

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily