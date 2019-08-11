Parents, make sure your baby's crib does not have in-bed sleepers

New parents often experience sleep deprivation more than everybody else, especially in the initial growing years of their little ones.

So when products like in-bed sleepers - which offers to be a safer alternative to bed-sharing - are introduced, most parents gladly purchase them hoping to finally get a good night's rest while staying close to their baby.

In-bed sleepers seemed like a good idea at the time because many experts did not recommend co-sleeping as it heightened the risk of sudden infant death syndrome and suffocation (SIDS) as well as accidents like parents rolling over their baby while asleep.

However, earlier this month American non-profit organisation Consumer Reports released a shocking investigative report which found that infant sleep products were linked to at least 12 infant deaths between 2012 and 2018.

⚠️ CR urges parents to stop using inclined sleepers or any sleep products—including in-bed sleepers—that do not meet federal safety requirements related to infant sleep. Learn more about #SafeSleep guidelines: https://t.co/ZUHplKQN0I — Consumer Reports Advocacy (@CRAdvocacy) October 22, 2019

The report also called out three main in-sleeper brands - Snuggle Nest, DockATot, and SwaddleMe.

While both Snuggle Nest and SwaddleMe contain a flat mattress with low, mesh walls, the DockATot in-bed sleeper has a softer bed with soft side bumpers.

Following the release of the report, the manufacturers of Swaddle Me and Snuggle Nest said they were not responsible for any infant deaths and reinforced safety as their number 1 priority.

DockATot creators, on the other hand, declined to comment. But on their website, the company urges parents to follow the safety precautions carefully and to consult a pediatrician before purchasing their product.

Unlike other mainstream baby products, in-bed sleepers currently do not have their own federal safety standards, increasing the risk for faulty and unregulated products.