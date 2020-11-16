Parents may end up more stressed when their kids watch a lot of TV: Study

Some parents might trust to leave their kids comfortably sat in front of the television and use this time to take a bit of a breather.

But a study from the University of Arizona says this may cause more harm than good, even for parents. According to the study, the more children watch television and are exposed to endless ads, the more stressed mums and dads will get.

Television ads: The root of parents’ stress

Advertising on television is there for a reason and one reason only: to sell.

Matthew Lapierre and Eunjoo Choi, researchers of the study, found that children are an easy target for these ads as they would instantly ask their parents to buy anything they find appealing in commercials.

Their findings were based on the survey they conducted including 433 parents of children aged two to 12 years old.

Lapierre says they chose this age range because younger kids are more easily persuaded by ads and often shop with their parents.

The results showed that when parents refuse to buy things for their kids, the child would most likely throw a tantrum until they get what they want.

Researchers have found that this can potentially affect parents’ stress levels.

How television ads lure children to purchasing

Ads aimed at children are typically made to persuade kids to buy their products by using bright colours, upbeat music and flashy characters.

This appeals to children and they would not second guess its intent as at such a young age, they wouldn’t be able to fully understand the purpose of advertising.

“Advertising for kids is generated to makes them feel excited. They do a lot of things in kids’ advertising to emotionally jack up the child,” Lapierre says.

“Children don’t have the cognitive and emotional resources to pull themselves back, and that’s why it’s a particular issue for them.”

The study also said that advertisers have found new creative ways to sell their products on television.

This involves tactics such as product placements and ‘incorporating product or company names into a show’s narrative’ as said in the study.

Ways to discuss shopping with kids