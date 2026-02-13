Paris Baguette outlets in Singapore now halal-certified

Here's some good news for Muslim diners who've been wanting to try Paris Baguette's offerings.

All Paris Baguette outlets across Singapore have received the official MUIS halal certification, announced the Korean bakery-cafe chain on Friday (Feb 13).

Since 2021, the outlets have adopted a "no pork no lard" policy, which means that the products do not contain pork meat and fat.

The halal certification follows the establishment of Paris Baguette's Halal Food Hub in Johor, which is halal-certified and serves as the region's key production and distribution centre, including to Singapore.

To celebrate this milestone, the bakery-cafe chain will introduce the K-Lava Tteokbokki Pasty tart — a special rendition of its signature cheese tart with a Korean twist, featuring chewy rice cake and gochujang mayo — from Feb 19.

Following the Singapore outlets' halal certification, Paris Baguette said that it plans to continue expanding its halal-certified footprint across Southeast Asia and explore new opportunities in the Middle East.

First opened in 1988 in South Korea, Paris Baguette is a fast-casual bakery specialising in French-inspired bakes.

The chain debuted in Singapore in 2012 and has 27 outlets island-wide.

Some popular items on its menu include the Best Ever Garlic Bread, Fresh Yogurt Cream Cakes and Original Royal Pudding, among other pastries, sandwiches and cakes.

"We're proud to launch our halal-certified offerings in Singapore, a meaningful milestone for Paris Baguette," said Hana Lee, CEO of Paris Baguette for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

"Singapore is a vibrant multicultural society, and going halal underscores our brand's core commitment to inclusivity and connection within our communities."

On Thursday, Paris Baguette announced the launch of Paran Label, the brand's wellness bread series in Singapore.

The range features bakes made with lower sugar, higher protein and dietary fibre, as well as selected products with added probiotics and collagen.

