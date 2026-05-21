Park Bench Deli returns to CBD with food truck following pop-up success

Cult favourite sandwich shop Park Bench Deli has rolled up to the central business district with a new food truck concept.

This comes after its successful pop-up at The Pantry in Dempsey, which ran from January to April, and saw all its sandwiches selling out during the opening weekend.

Park Bench Deli is now part of Gourmet Park — a food truck concept by The Goodburger — alongside three other popular F&B businesses.

The concept will run for six months at the Ocean Financial Centre Atrium, Park Bench Deli told AsiaOne.

It will be serving a smaller menu at this location, providing "fast, satisfying lunches built for the city crowd".

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The sandwich shop's signature Cheesesteak ($20) has made a comeback alongside new menu items such as Steak Frites ($22) — made with tender roast beef brisket, cheddar and crispy fries — and Godfellas, which is stacked with mortadella and Iberico salami.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, PBD said that it had been approached by Gourmet Park after its Dempsey pop-up.

This "felt like the perfect opportunity" to continue bringing its sandwiches to people, said the F&B brand.

"Lunchtime crowds, great energy, and a chance to shake up that daily routine is what always speaks to us."

The biggest advantage of running a food truck is flexibility, Park Bench Deli told us.

"Rent in Singapore is famously high, so a truck allows us to operate in a more cost-effective way while still showing up in high-traffic locations," it said.

"It’s also pretty eye-catching and fun to be hitting up a food truck in Singapore's CBD."

With a food truck, however, the F&B brand has to deal with space constraints.

"We have to keep the menu tight and focused, and we can't recreate the full 360 Park Bench Deli experience you'd get in a larger venue," it explained.

"That said, the Ocean Financial Centre setup still gives people a great spot to hang out and enjoy their sandwiches with us."

When asked whether the food truck is here to stay, Park Bench Deli said that it's a pop-up for now.

"We see it as an exciting chapter and a way to keep evolving how and where Park Bench Deli shows up," it said.

Park Bench Deli added that it will soon offer breakfast, more drinks and some tasty deals.

Address: 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 11am to 8pm (Closed on weekends)

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com