First come, first fed: Park Bench Deli sells out quickly at Dempsey pop-up

Park Bench Deli, known for its big and messy American deli-style sandwiches, has returned after three years.

The sandwich shop and Rosita's Deluxe — its burger concept — is holding a pop-up for three months at The Pantry in Dempsey, which began on Jan 10.

However, things were not exactly smooth-sailing for the eatery on its opening weekend.

In an Instagram story on Jan 11, Park Bench Deli said that it sold out earlier than expected and apologised for having to turn people away.

"Thank you to everyone who showed up and showed us so much support. We slung over 400 sandwiches, and we're incredibly grateful," it said.

"The good news is we'll be here until April 5, and we'll keep getting better every day to serve you our best sandwiches," it added.

Park Bench Deli also announced that it will no longer take reservations during the daytime, and it will only accept walk-ins.

"First come, first fed," it wrote, adding that sandwiches are made in limited portions. Once they sell out, that's it for the day.

The pop-up is also closed on Monday (Jan 12) to "reset and tighten things up" and will return during regular hours on Tuesday, "ready to do this better".

Reservations can still be made in the evenings for Rosita's Deluxe via the eatery's website.

AsiaOne has reached out to Park Bench Deli for more information.

Comeback after 3-year hiatus

The pop-up shop's menu is split into breakfast (served from 9am to 4pm) which includes the Sausage Egg Muffin ($15), Lemon Ricotta Pancakes ($26) as well as the PBD Big Breakfast ($32) — consisting of lemon ricotta pancakes, scrambled eggs, maple breakfast sausage and a hashbrown.

Park Bench Deli's signature sandwiches — such as the Pastrami Ruben Sandwich ($34) — are available from 11am to 4pm, while Rosita's Deluxe serves up its burgers from 6pm to 10pm.

The eatery also offers a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for diners to pair with their meals.

In March 2023, Park Bench Deli's Telok Ayer flagship shuttered suddenly after eight years of operations.

While its announcement did not cite a reason for closure, the eatery assured diners that "it's not over yet".

The local business had been on a three-year hiatus before announcing this pop-up on Dec 10.

Address: The Pantry, 16A Dempsey Road, Singapore 247695

Opening hours: Park Bench Deli - 9am to 4pm Thursday to Tuesday, closed on Wednesdays | Rosita's Deluxe - 6pm to 10pm, Friday to Sunday only

