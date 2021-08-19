Park goers get on-demand shuttle bus service at East Coast Park

From Aug 21, 2021 onwards, public passengers will be able to access most areas in East Coast Park (ECP) within a 10-minute journey from Bedok MRT. A total of seven stops will cater to the ECP region on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays from 7.00 am to 9.00pm for a promotional rate of $2.

More potential stops will be available in the future based on passengers' feedback.

The on-demand bus service aims to provide a more extensive exploration option for park visitors and at the same time, presents a greener, car-lite option for families to head to East Coast Park.

Using RushOwl's mobility app, RushTrail, East Coast Park visitors can easily book a ride directly to the park’s premises without having to walk long distances. Once a ride is booked, passengers can receive the live location and arrival time of the shuttle bus.

“The East Coast Park is an all-time favourite park for locals to spend their weekends at. We hope that through the service, passengers can now fully enjoy their day without having to worry about issues such as not finding a parking lot, or having to walk long distances to discover another side of the park.” says RushOwl CEO, Shin Ng.

The RushOwl team also emphasised that the on-demand shuttle service introduces the concept of being environmentally-friendly to passengers, where they can take a shared ride in a carbon-friendly vehicle option.

For more information about the new on-demand service, visit the website page www.rushowl.sg/ecpondemand. The RushTrail app is also available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices.

PHOTO: RushOwl

This article was first published in theAsianparent.