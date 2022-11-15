From parking advice to route difficulty: Early visitor to newly opened Rifle Range Park provides tips for fellow hikers

Local hikers rejoice, a spanking new nature park recently opened and is ready to be explored.

Last Saturday (Nov 12), Rifle Range Nature Park in Bukit Timah was opened by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Hiking enthusiasts attended the event, one of whom took to Facebook thereafter to share some tips with his fellow hikers.

Jack Yam shared on the Facebook group Nature Guide Singapore later that day photos he snapped at the park, along with what the overall experience was like.

Located on the south of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, visitors can expect 66 hectares of lush greenery.

Getting there shouldn't be too much of a hassle, with the Beauty World station nearby.

For road users, Jack mentioned that there are "ample parking lots" at the park's visitor's centre.

A quick check on the National Parks Board (NParks) website confirms there are 68 carpark lots, inclusive of two handicapped lots as well as 10 bicycle parking lots, located at Senapang Entrance (Rifle Range Road).

As he made his way through the park, Jack added that boardwalks will provide most people with access to the scenic locations.

Unfortunately, there is a caveat.

"As you progress uphill to the viewing point, the trail is rocky and only accessible to walking visitors. Wheelchair access is up to the quarry area," he wrote.

PHOTOS: Facebook/Nature Guide Singapore, Facebook/NParks

Families with young children will be able to appreciate the Forest Exploration Trail, an adventure play area Jack pointed out.

Logs and boulders are arranged in an obstacle course to encourage kids to climb or jump which help hone their balancing skills.

Another highlight of the park is the panoramic view atop Colugo Deck, located 31 metres above Quarry Wetland.

Jack recommends visitors hike up the 582 metres Colugo Trail to be rewarded with said view.

With both hikers and children likely to be enjoying their time at the park, it is understandable that many online are looking forward to their first visit.

"Excellent, can't wait to visit the next time I am in Singapore!" one Facebook user said.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

Another netizen, however, dampened the mood a little by mentioning how it is likely to be jam-packed with visitors.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

If you're undecided on giving the Rifle Range Nature Park a try, another early-goer confirmed that it actually isn't too crowded.

As for worries of getting lost finding the entrance to this green paradise, the video below should serve you well.

