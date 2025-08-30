Part of Singapore's hospitality story since 1968: Historic Hotel Miramar to close end of October

The historic Hotel Miramar at Havelock Road will close at the end of October, it announced in a joint press release with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU).

The decision was made "after careful and comprehensive evaluation of the hotel's long-term business outlook", it stated.

The closure will affect some 108 employees, and the hotel is working with FDAWU, which it has maintained relations with since 1973, to negotiate retrenchment packages and assist in re-employment.

Managing director Ken Lim said: "Hotel Miramar Singapore has been part of the nation’s hospitality story since 1968, but what truly defines us are the people behind the hotel.

"This legacy would not have been possible without our people. We are especially thankful for our long-serving colleagues, many of whom have devoted decades of their lives to the hotel, with some serving for as long as 55 years."

The press release added: "Through negotiations with the union, the hotel will provide fair retrenchment packages in line with the Collective Agreement (CA) and unionised norms."

In addition, the retrenchment package will also be extended to employees under the re-employment scheme, with additional payouts to recognise long-serving employees and ex-gratia payment made to employees with less than two years of service at the establishment.

The FDAWU is also working to connect employees to the labour movement’s network, including NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Employees who are Singaporeans or PRs can also avail e2i’s job matching services, career coaching and skills upgrading advisory.

During a communications exercise with affected employees on Aug 28 and 29, e2i was "onsite to provide information kits on career resources, share on available career support services, career advisory, and one-on-one coaching to help affected workers transition to new job opportunities".

[[nid:721840]]

"The union is sad that Hotel Miramar Singapore, one of our nation’s hospitality icons that has provided good jobs for many Singaporeans over the years, is ceasing operations," said FDAWU's general secretary, Sankaradass S Chami.

"We are thankful that even at this hour, the management has gone above and beyond its Collective Agreement to support impacted employees, working closely with FDAWU to ensure that workers’ welfare is of utmost priority.

"In a time of economic uncertainty, the management has shown industry leadership, empathy, and exemplary conduct. This collaborative approach reflects the value of a strong labour-management relationship."

The Business Times reported in July that negotiations for the sale of the 344-room hotel were at an advanced stage, with the deal expected to be below $200 million.

The property, which partially opened in 1971 after its owner-operator was set up in 1968, sits on a site with a remaining leasehold tenure of about 41½ years.

According to BT, the hotel is owned and operated by a company bearing its name with its biggest shareholder being a company bearing the name of Lim Tjhun Seng. Other shareholders of the hotel include families from Singapore and Indonesia.

Affected employees and FDAWU members requiring further assistance can call them at 6737 6088 during working hours or email fdawu@ntuc.org.sg.

[[nid:721900]]

drimac@asiaone.com