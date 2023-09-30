Parting shots: One final look at the Marina Bay floating platform

Farewell, The Float @ Marina Bay. After a remarkable 16 years, the Marina Bay Floating Platform is closing for good as it makes way for the upcoming NS Square. This extraordinary floating stage has been the backdrop for countless events, celebrations, and cherished memories.

We had the privilege of getting a look at the venue one final time. Here are our parting shots, accompanied by some fun facts about this iconic spot.

The first NDP on the Marina Bay Floating Platform

Picture this: 9 Aug 2007. The Float @ Marina Bay is ready to host its very first National Day Parade (NDP). The skyline is... non-existent; Marina Bay Sands is nowhere to be seen (and would only be open to the public in 2010). Instead, the platform's inaugural NDP shared its view with a debris-filled construction site.

Today — voila! An iconic skyline recognised the world over — what a testament to the incredible progress our Lion City has made over the years!

A floating marvel of firsts

The Float @ Marina Bay was no ordinary stage. It was a marvel of engineering and innovation. Built to serve as the venue for the NDP from 2007 to 2011, while the National Stadium underwent reconstruction, it boasted several "firsts": For instance, it was the world's first floating platform to use the "very large floating structure" (VLFS) technology, a feat of engineering that allowed it to float gracefully on the water's surface.

The platform also marked the first time we celebrated NDP on water, creating unforgettable memories as Singaporeans united in the heart of Marina Bay.

And let's not forget the grand opening ceremony of the first-ever Youth Olympic Games in 2010, which took place on this very platform.

The biggest of its kind in the world

The Float @ Marina Bay is recognised as the world's largest floating stage, and constructing it was no small task. Imagine piecing together 15 massive pontoons, each one needing to fit together perfectly to create a single platform. This colossal stage had to accommodate 9,000 people, 200 tonnes of stage props, and three 30-tonne vehicles in its early NDP days.

But the challenges didn't stop there. Engineers had to adapt to acoustics vastly different from that of the old National Stadium, and design seating galleries that blended seamlessly into the stunning Marina Bay cityscape. The result: 11 successful NDP celebrations over the past 16 years.

A versatile venue for all

Throughout its history, this multi-purpose gem in the heart of the city hosted many kinds of events, from international concerts featuring the biggest stars (like the SM Town Live World Tour III) to New Year countdowns, sporting events, KAWS:HOLIDAY, and the BMT Passing-Out-Parades over the last decade. Fun fact: did you know that the Marina Bay Floating Platform played a starring role in Hollywood's "Independence Day: Resurgence" when the aliens invaded?

The final curtain

In 2022, The Float @ Marina Bay hosted its last NDP, marking the end of a magnificent chapter in Singapore's history. But this isn't goodbye forever. The space is undergoing a transformation and will rise again as NS Square, a permanent venue that will expand upon The Float's legacy.

NS Square will be a true testament to the significance of national service in our country, featuring a permanent stage deck, with capacity for 30,000 people, a multi-purpose space for community activities, and a museum dedicated to Singapore's national service, a tribute to national servicemen past and present from the SAF and Home Team. There will also be a gym, swimming pool, and water sports facilities for dragon boating, canoeing, and kayaking.

Watch this space!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.