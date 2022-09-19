Party on a bike: Best spin studios and classes to get your blood pumping

Whilst taking a scenic bike ride every morning feels like a dreamy start to our mornings, Singapore’s humid weather almost makes the experience feel like a fever dream instead.

Luckily, the spin cycling trend is here to stay. At these studios and classes, jam out to your favourite music, and work up a sweat, all under the comfort of air-conditioned boutique studios and gyms.

Spin Studios

ALLY

PHOTO: Ally

Identifying as a healthy hangout space, Ally is a clearly aesthetic luxury fitness boutique with a variety of curated killer workouts. Sporting two rooms with over 70 cycles the studio offers three main workout programs: The energetic Essentials 50 for cardio and strength training; the Signature 60 to build muscular strength and power; and Advanced 75 for folks looking for that extra push and to feel the burn.

With an in-house coffee and shake bar for the pre and post workout grub, we cannot wait for the soon-to-be-launched Champagne Fridays, where members can enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne after a Friday evening workout!

Ally is located at 8 Cross St, #02-01/02 Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424,p. +6565189588. Open Mon-Fri 7am–9.30pm, Sat-Sun 8.30am–4.30pm.

CRNK

PHOTO: Crnk

Brought to us by the founders of boOm, CRNK is for the days where just need to crank up the music and have a heart-pumping start to our days. In the Signature 50-minute classes that feel more like mini concerts, work your muscles to upbeat music for a full-body cardiovascular workout.

Driven by curated playlists, the pack of instructors lead you through heavy hill climbs and exhilarating sprints, that burn off those calories and leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised. Music wise they’ve got the lot – from hip hop to rock and throwbacks to indie picks.

CRNK is located at 79 Anson Rd, #22-00, Singapore 079906. Open Mon-Sat 7.30am-9pm. Closed Sun.

ALGORHYTHM

PHOTO: Algorhythm

A dark room where music is blasted, lights dance along with you and where the pedals keep running, Algorhythm’s indoor rhythm cycling program is an experience of its own.

For those just starting out or getting back into the groove, the Algorhythmic Begin (45 mins) is a total body workout gearing you up with the basics of rhythmic cycling and learning how to get a proper bike fit. The Algorhythmic Hiit (45 mins) is much more challenging, loaded with a bursts of sprints plus resistance work. According to the studio, this ride interval workout has proven to boost your strength and metabolism too.

ALGORHYTHM is located at 170 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, #17-01, Singapore 588179. Open Mon-Fri 5pm-10pm, Sat 9am-2pm, Sun 8.30am -2pm.

Revel Cycle

PHOTO: Revel Cycle

Ready for an adrenaline-rush and kicking off up to 800 calories every class? A 2-minute walk from Great World City, Revel Cycle brings the action with its Signature RRhythm or RResistance classes.

Top of the line StagesBikes take you on a mission to accomplish your fitness goals, accompanied by great music with specially curated playlists by the instructors.

Sweat it out in RRhythm II, a high intensity ride designed to get your heart-pumping and your muscles working whilst RResistance sees no-arms choreography, just plain riding. This workout simulates real-life conditions with outdoor roads and natural terrain. The best part? You can bring your fur babies to class, and the team would help you baby sit them!

Revel Cycle is located at 46 Zion Rd, Singapore 247777, p. +65 6339 9339. Open Mon-Fri 7.30am-9pm, Sat-Sun 8.30am-3.30pm.

XYCO Studio

PHOTO: XYCO Studio

Making indoor cycling enjoyable and accessible to everyone regardless of fitness levels, XYCO Studio invites you to invest in your health and wellbeing. The boutique studio aims to be cyclists’ daily respite, offering a luxe minimal ambiance, and state-of-the-art Stages SC2 bikes.

In the 50-minute high-intensity Rhythm 50 class, look forward to choreographed upper-body moves and dumbbell exercises giving your workout the X factor.

The Method 50 class builds power and endurance; without the challenge of upper-body choreography. The studio also curates fun challenges, as well as healthy and delicious food deals with its partners. Hang around by the patio for some relaxing vibes over a cuppa.

XYCO Studio is located at 22 Martin Rd, #02-02, Singapore 239058, p. +65 6491 1125. Open Mon-Fri 7am–9pm, Sat-sun 8am-5pm.

Absolute Cycle

PHOTO: XYCO Studio

Now this is a studio that gives you a reason to try out spin. With two studios in the CBD and four different classes to choose from, it’s a great stress-reliever for breaks between work or after the day’s over.

Newbies can get started with the Essential 60 class, including maintaining your form and how to get clipped to the pedals (don’t worry, we had a hard time figuring this out on our first day too). Once you’re up to speed, move up to the Absolute 45. Seasoned riders seeking a challenge are welcome to take on the Absolute 60 which, as its name suggests, is an intense and sweat-inducing 60-minute session.

Absolute Cycle has outlets in Downtown Gallery, Millenia Walk, The Centrepoint, and Katong.

Gyms with spin classes

CRU Fitness

PHOTO: CRU Fitness

Founded by a power trio of siblings Bebe, Valerie, and Calvin Ding in 2014, Cru prides itself on cycling as a pack by bringing both novice and seasoned riders together.

Now as Cru68, the ever-growing brand now delves in three different fitness types- Cycling, Boxing, HIIT & Yoga. In a dark room, the bikes roar to life with blue-hued lights and the pounding bass of music that will give cyclists not only a workout on their legs but their core and arms as well.

Their Signature CruCycle gives you a 50-minute dynamic ride. Keep a lookout for their Themed Classes with mashups, and the good ole’ 90s hits.

Cru Fitness has outlets in Orchard and Duxton Road.

Aurora Fitness

PHOTO: Aurora Fitness

At Aurora, get ready to be part of the A-team. Less like a workout, more like a multi-sensory experience, look forward to lights up ahead, pedals beneath your legs and sweat dripping down your forehead.

Equipped with world-class facilities and technology, and embark on the Power Ride class that focus on various targeted energy zones (strength, fat-burning, HIIT and cardio response) by manipulating resistance and speed.

The Rhythmic Rides are an all-rounder working on hamstrings, glutes, core, whilst also toning the arms. Did we mention the outstanding surround sound that intensely enhances the cycling experience? The fitness studio also offers yoga and Pilates classes.

Aurora Fitness has outlets in Beach Road and Changi City Point Mall.

R10T

PHOTO: R10T

Right at the heart of CBD, R10T brings you convenience and high-intensity workouts. The multi-themed boutique studio stands firm offering four studios under one roof. The HYBR1D studio sports tools and treadmills that keep you in shape and form.

The R1DE studio is a fully immersive environment where the lights go down, the music raves on and you find yourself peddling, sprinting and pushing your limits in the 55-minute Spin, and 60minute Ride60s classes. REVIVE (yoga) and D1VE on a pool deck offers breath-taking views of the skyscrapers and the cityline.

R10T is located at 140 Robinson Rd, Level 3, Singapore 068907, p.+65 89510861. Open Mon-Fri 7am–2pm, 5:30–9.30pm, Sat-Sun 8am–3:30pm.

Ground Zero

PHOTO: Ground Zero

Electrifying lights and a booming sound system reminiscent of dance clubs fill the studio of Ground Zero. Their Ride, and Resistance classes are high-intensity workouts designed to push you to your limits.

Get your adrenaline pumping as you work your stationary bike to a choreographed rhythm. To push yourself further, amp up your movements, sets and intensity in their Ride or Die classes which are either 45 minutes or stretched out to 60 minutes for an extra endurance test.

Ground Zero is located at Cross Street Exchange, #B1-120, Singapore 048423. Open Mon-Fri 6am-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 7.30am-6.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.