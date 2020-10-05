Party on a bike: Best spin studios and classes in Singapore to get your blood pumping

Nowadays, the fitness scene in Singapore is so much more than just running and regular ol’ gym sessions.

Alongside specialised HIIT classes and the many different forms of yoga, spin classes are the cool kids on the block with the fitspo trend.

With colourful strobe lights and curated playlists of upbeat music , race to your goal on stationary bikes in the comfort of air-conditioned boutique studios and gyms.

Spin Studios

CruCycle

Founded by a power trio of siblings, CruCycle prides themselves on cycling as a pack by bringing both novice and seasoned riders together in the spirit of unity.

In a dark room, the bikes roar to life with blue-hued lights and the pounding bass of music that will give cyclists not only a workout on their legs but their core and arms as well.

Their Signature Pack Ride requires no experience and gives you a 50-minute dynamic ride. Keep a lookout for their Themed Classes; we’re still waiting for them to bring back their party of 90s bands.

CruCycle is located at 68 Duxton Road, #01-01, Singapore 089527. Open Mon-Fri 6.30am-9pm, Sat 8am-6pm, Sun 8am-6pm.

Absolute Cycle

Now this is a studio that gives you a reason to try out spin. With three studios scattered around the CBD and four different classes to choose from, it’s a great stress-reliever for breaks between work or after the day’s over.

Newbies can get started with the Beginner 45 class, including maintaining your form and how to get clipped to the pedals (don’t worry, we had a hard time figuring this out on our first day too). Once you’re up to speed, move up to the Absolute 45.

Seasoned riders seeking a challenge are welcome to take on the Absolute 60 which, as its name suggests, is an intense and sweat-inducing 60-minute session.

Absolute Cycle has three locations at Downtown Gallery, Millenia Walk and Peranakan Place. More information can be found on their website. Open Mon-Fri 7am-9pm, Sat-Sun 9am-5pm.

Ground Zero

Electrifying lights and a booming sound system reminiscent of dance clubs fill the studio of Ground Zero. Their Ride, Rumble and Resistance classes are high-intensity workouts designed to push you to your limits.

Get your adrenaline pumping as you work your stationary bike to a choreographed rhythm.

To push yourself further, amp up your movements, sets and intensity in their Ride or Die classes which are either 45 minutes or stretched out to 60 minutes for an extra endurance test.

Ground Zero is located at Cross Street Exchange, #B1-120, Singapore 048423. Open Mon-Fri 6am-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 7.30am-6.30pm.

Sync Cycle

For those who live in the North and East, you can still get your spin experience at Sync Cycle.

Their 50-minute Rhythmic Ride sessions has you going all out to the powerful beats of their specially-curated playlists, giving you a full-body workout targeting your upper body, core and lower body.

Burn off calories through muscle isolation, riding resistance and all-out sprints as you rev up your cardio under the dancing neon lights. First-timers are welcome to start slow with the Beginners Ride.

Sync Cycle has two locations at East Coast Road, 282 East Coast Road, Singapore 428946, and Yio Chu Kang, 92 Yio Chu Kang Road, Singapore 545572. Open Mon, Thurs 8am-9.30pm, Tues-Weds, Fri 9.30am-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 9.30am-6pm.

Anthem

Anthem 45 is a unique culmination of cardio, upper body and core exercises with cycling, weights and a variation of body-weight routines.

For the riding purists eager to delve into an immersive experience, swap out the music festival for challenging terrains, hilly climbs and crazy sprints on the Anthem Road.

Dedicated fitness buffs can also clock in their progress to see how they fare after with the performance tracking system.

Anthem is located at 17 Phillip Street, #04-00, Grand Building, Singapore 048695. Opening hours vary depending on classes. Find out more on their website.

Revolution

Get wild with Revolution’s ultimate ‘party-on-a-bike’ experience. With professional grade cycling shoes clipped to state-of-the-art indoor cycling bikes, it’s a wild 45-minute ride in a dark club-style room complete with colourful pulsating lights and a range of playlists from hard-hitting EDM to pop favourites.

Their squadron of instructors are there to boost you with encouragement and tough love as you whizz through a Revolution Ride . Combined with HIIT and weight training, you’ll be satisfied with burning at least at average of 600 calories.

Revolution is located at 137 Cecil Street, Level 2, Singapore 069537. Open Mon-Fri 11am-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 8.30am-5pm.

Aquaspin

Wanna spin with a twist? Cool off with Aquaspin, a not-so-typical spin class with your stationary bike fully submerged in the water.

It’s easier on the joints thanks to the use of water resistance and perfect for those recovering from injuries to get back into the exercising groove.

But don’t be fooled; this high-intensity, low-impact workout is harder than cycling on land but you’ll be well-rewarded as it burns off three times more calories.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, know that the unique massage from the water prevents muscle aches and eliminates cellulites cells.

Aquaspin operates in various locations around Singapore. For more information and opening hours, visit their website.

Gyms with spin classes

Athlete Lab

Athlete Lab puts a different spin to things with the usage of real bikes – or as they call it, adjustables – designed to simulate riding a regular bike on the road.

Their cycling program offers up a series of specified classes with varying exercise goals.

If you’re a beginner or looking to target weight loss, Endurance Assurance focuses on leading riders on a steady base race with four-minute intervals to catch your breaths.

Veterans looking to push themselves to the max will find the Mountain Madness a worthy trial to conquer in this gruelling two-hour long hilly race.

Athlete Lab is located at 71 Amoy Street, Singapore 069890. Open daily from 6am-9pm.

BeatX Studio

Home to riveting workouts like boxing, circuit classes and rebounding (bouncing on a trampoline), BeatX Studio offers spin classes in a space they call The Dungeon.

With a dynamic riding instructor up-front hyping the room up with their infectious energy, ride your hearts out in a room lit up with vibrant colours and high-energy music with their popular Colour Ride.

As the colours change, so does your bike’s resistance and you know it’s time to put the pedal to the metal and race to the finish as a class.

BeatX Studio is located at 20 Cecil Street, #06-03 PLUS Building (formerly GSH Plaza), Singapore 049705. Open Mon-Fri 11am-10pm, Sat 9.30am-1.30pm.

PURE Fitness

Bike up steep glaciers or zip through a space age city, right in the heart of the CBD area. PURE Fitness’ Immersive Fitness™ studio allows you to experience a whole new level of spin.

The first in a series of Immersive Fitness™ programmes, THE TRIP™ takes you on an epic journey while astride stationary bikes surrounded by a screen project cinema-quality videos.

As you make sharp turns on a winding road through a digital velodrome, on-the-ball instructors are cueing your exercise moves to synchronise with the dazzling visuals and music.

PURE Fitness is located at Ngee Ann City Podium Block, Level 8, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238872. Open Mon-Sat 6am-12am, Sun 8am-10pm.

Virgin Active

This internationally-acclaimed gym franchise has classes suited for different levels of spinners.

The classic Cycle allows you to control your own resistance levels and speed according to your own pace while biking through a series of terrains coupled with high intensity interval training.

RPM™ will see you getting that heart rate and endorphin levels up as you ride to the rhythm of lively music and for the hardcore cyclists, go for the gold with the Les Mills Sprint™ as you tear through your limits in a intense 30-minute workout meant to push your physical and mental limits.

Virgin Active has various locations in Singapore. More information and opening hours can be found on their website.

