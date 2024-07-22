Pasir Ris Mall is up and running, I headed east to see what's on offer

White Sands, watch your back 'cause Pasir Ris has got a spanking new mall.

Earlier today (July 22), the aptly-named Pasir Ris Mall held its grand opening ceremony, attended by guests of honour, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Senior Minister of State Desmond Tan.

The mall is set to be a one-stop lifestyle destination for individuals seeking a space to play, shop and dine.

I was intrigued to find out what sets this mall apart from the many others on our tiny island, so off to Pasir Ris I went.

More than just a shopping mall

Pasir Ris Mall's opening ceremony was, in every sense of the word, a thunderous occasion.

The audience was treated to a spectacular drum performance along with a lion and dragon dance before Senior Minister Teo took to the stage to share some words.

He began by mentioning how Pasir Ris has changed over the decades, when the town's first HDB flats were built about 35 years ago.

"As our town has developed, the needs of our residents have also evolved. For example, many residents have asked for more shopping and eating choices, and for facilities and neighbourhood spaces to be refreshed," Senior Minister Teo said.

I learnt early on that Pasir Ris Mall was not your run-of-the-mill shopping destination. For one, features such as energy-efficient building materials and lighting ensures its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Another feature that stood out was the mall's multi-functionality: Later this year, Pasir Ris Polyclinic is set to move into its new and bigger premises, located inside the mall. There'll also be a town plaza, attached to the mall, for residents to take part in community events.

Sticking to the topic of connectivity, Senior Minister Teo mentioned how the mall is just a stone's throw away from Pasir Ris MRT station on the East-West line.

A fully air-conditioned bus interchange is on the way as well as connectivity to two more MRT lines: the Cross Island Line from Changi Airport to Jurong and the Punggol extension of the Cross Island Line which connects the northernmost stations of the North East Line and the East-West line.

As impressive as these features are, a mall is, at its core, where someone purchases what they require.

Being a self-declared foodie, I took an interest in the food options at Pasir Ris Mall and I'm glad to report that the variety on hand would delight even the pickiest eaters.

What's up and running now?

If you feel like having Japanese cuisine, Yayoi Japanese Teishoku Restaurant is a great shout.

Promising authentic and nutritionally-balanced Japanese meals cooked upon order, the restaurant offers mains ranging from tonkotsu ramen, katsu curry to sukiyaki.

But if your dining partner has a craving for something else, fret not. Why not give Pizza Amore a try?

It's only a few doors down but the food is set to bring you away to a different continent.

In an open kitchen setting, watch as the culinary team work their magic in making fresh pizza dough and pasta in-house.

Pizza Amore claims to not be "not your average pizzeria" and diners can look out for dishes such as Hawaiian Pizza, Beef Bolognese and Crabmeat Squid Ink Pasta.

Being a heartland mall, seeing food options such as Guzman y Gomez, Pepper Lunch, Toastbox and Genki Sushi isn't all that surprising but nice to see regardless.

Walking through the mall, Timezone unexpectedly caught my eye.

Chances are that a number of Singaporean children have formed core memories playing at a Timezone outlet and Pasir Ris kids will have the opportunity to do so too.

In fact, there's even a mini-bowling alley inside, where both children and their families could strike up a good time together.

From Uniqlo to Bata, Decathlon and Japan Home, there is still a ton of retail outlets I've yet to fully immerse myself into at Pasir Ris Mall.

The existence of this new mall will definitely have me considering more trips to the east.

Address: 7 Pasir Ris Central, Singapore 519612

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

