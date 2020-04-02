This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training

Pastry chef Maxine Ngooi has an impressive culinary resume: she cut her teeth at renowned restaurants Les Amis and Joël Robuchon Restaurant and now works at Vianney Massot Restaurant, a newly-minted Michelin-starred establishment.

But you might be even more impressed to find out that she started out without formal culinary training.

"I was always interested in baking and often joined my mum in the kitchen. However, I never took it seriously until I went to study for a degree in commerce in Australia, where I was introduced to a variety of quality ingredients," says the 28-year-old.

"I started to purchase cookbooks and look for recipes. And by the time I graduated, I was convinced baking is where my passion lies and was very keen to get into the industry."

Given her lack of formal experience, however, breaking into it was no walk in the park. Many doors were slammed in her face before she was presented with an opportunity.

SHE STRUGGLED A LOT IN THE CUT-THROAT CULINARY INDUSTRY

Undeterred by her disadvantage, Maxine put herself out there by creating an online portfolio and sending her resume to various bakeries. After facing "numerous rejections", she was offered a two-week trial placement at Les Amis by Cheryl Koh.

When the trial ended, she was offered a full-time position. But just because she finally earned a spot in a restaurant didn't mean that there were fewer challenges in her way.

"Aside from teaching you how to make pastries, a school also teaches you how to work in a clean and efficient manner. Because I had no formal culinary education, I wasn't adept at work-space and schedule organisation at the start," she shares.