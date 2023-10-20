'The path to the summit felt like forever': Singapore man documents attempt to climb Mount Fuji

Hiking up a mountain can be quite challenging, especially if you're not a seasoned climber.

However, that didn't stop one Singaporean man from conquering Mount Fuji in Japan.

Shawne Koh, who is a filmmaker, documented his hike in a two-part video and posted it on TikTok on Oct 17. The first video, with the caption that read "What it's like to climb Mount Fuji as an average Singaporean," highlighted the first leg of the hike.

The 34-year-old opted for the Yoshida Trail, known as the easiest route to ascend Mount Fuji, and started his hike at Fuji Subaru Line 5th Station checkpoint, which stands at a height of 2,305 metres.

As he ascended the mountain trail, he noticed that items sold at the shops tended to get a bit more expensive.

For instance, a bottle of water would set you back 550 yen (S$5.04), and you'd need to pay 200 yen just to use the restroom. He also noted that the trail became rockier and steeper from the 6th Station onwards.

As he was carrying camera gear and filming with a selfie stick, Shawne found the climb challenging, feeling off-balanced due to the steep gradient.

After reaching the 7th Station, he finally reached the mountain hut, where he would rest for the day before continuing the climb.

In the second video, he shared more about his stay at the mountain hut inn called Toyo-kan, located halfway before the 8th Station at the height of 3,000 metres.

He fuelled up with a bowl of miso soup, a chicken burger, and unlimited servings of rice before heading to a capsule-style pod to rest.

Despite being exhausted, his sleep was not the best due to "so much movement in the room."

As a result, he only started his hike at 2am, which he mentioned was far too late since he wanted to catch the sunrise at the summit.

Along the way, he met a Singaporean family. He was certainly impressed with the mother of the family who mentioned her only prior hiking experience was Bukit Timah Hill.

After passing by the 8.5th Station, the sun started to rise.

Though they did not catch it at the summit, he mentioned that the sunrise "was still magical."

During the final stretch, he was catching his breath every few steps, and it didn't help that "the path to the summit felt like forever."

Finally, after climbing for four and a half hours, he reached the summit at 3,776 metres.

"The feeling was indescribable," he mentioned, even though his legs were sore. But, of course, what goes up must come down.

Before starting his descent, which can take up to four to five hours, he managed to slurp down a bowl of ramen noodles for breakfast.

After all that, Shawne concluded that Mount Fuji is "still best admired from afar," while noting the achievement he accomplished.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Shawne shares how he didn't really train much prior to the hike. He jogged weekly and would climb the stairs to maintain a decent level of fitness.

As for those looking to climb up Mount Fuji, he suggests "to climb stairs to get the body warmed up, and get shoes with proper ankle support."

"Take frequent breaks and do it in your own pace. Do not rush, " he added.

Netizens' reaction

Viewers were certainly impressed by his attempt.

One user asked what's the best time to visit Mount Fuji, to which Shawne replied, June to the beginning of September, which is considered to be the climbing season.

One user was curious about how he coped with the high altitude. Luckily, Shawne didn't feel lightheaded or have any headaches; he shared that he just felt that he had to catch his breath more.

And if you are wondering what to pack for a hike up Mount Fuji, Shawne suggested a windproof fleece jacket, water, and lots of snack bars.

He also mentioned that you can't brush your teeth or shower at the mountain hut inn, as water is scarce.

One user was curious to know if you can get a guide, which is possible according to Shawne, who noticed quite a few tour groups on his hike up.

